HIV-positive people will be provided crypto-currency-based assistance

The issue of HIV production remains one of the most acute worldwide, and to help HIV-positive people, the Red Ribbon Gang charitable NFT project was launched
The issue of HIV production remains one of the most acute worldwide, and to help HIV-positive people, the Red Ribbon Gang charitable NFT project was launched on December 1, the World AIDS Day. This is a digital art, armed with pixel characters.
NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a unique token on the blockchain, a kind of ownership identifier. Nobody else owns this new collectible digital asset, but everybody can easily verify your title.
The Red Ribbon Gang project took CryptoPunks, as the basis for digital punks. Matt Hall and John Watkinson, the owners of Larva Labs, were those who invented this art project. They came up with the idea of creating strange digital characters in 2017 under the influence of the London punk scene. Thus, a strange collection of 8-bit pixel images measuring 24x24 inches appeared; Today, the total value of the cryptopunk collection has surpassed the $1 billion mark.
Red Ribbon Gang consists of 10,000 generated Red Ribbon Punks with red ribbons, and 370 arts of celebrities whose lives were linked to HIV (Charlie Sheen, Rudolph Nureyev, Gia Carangi, Freddie Mercury, etc.). Artists from around the world, many of whom are HIV-positive, draw the celebrity arts. All characters are represented according to gender and racial balance.
The artworks will be sold on the OpenSea NFT platform. 100% of proceeds from primary sales, as well as 8% of sales on the secondary market will go to the AIDS.CENTER Foundation to help HIV people. Sales will start on 01 December. The Digital Mob crypto-enthusiasts team, supported by the AIDS.CENTER Foundation, see the main mission of the project as to draw attention to the new global epidemic front, and to raise funds for organizations that can affect the HIV situation in regions with its significant growth.
How to get a character from Red Ribbon Gang?
You can purchase one of 10,000 randomly generated Red Ribbon Punks at a fixed price of 0.01 ETH on OpenSea.
The arts will be posted in portions of 1000 NFT per day, for 10 days. This is to ensure that those who first realized the value of the project would not get a monopoly on the celebrity raffle. You can also get one of the characters by taking part in AIRDROP, a free 1000 tokens giveaway organized by the Digital Mob team.
How to get celebrity art?
Celebrity arts cannot be purchased - they will be raffled off among all Red Ribbon Punks holders. One celebrity art will be raffled every day for an entire year. Five more artworks will be raffled additionally. The chance of winning celebrity art increases when you have a large number of base Red Ribbon Punks. To level the chances for everyone, we have limited the maximum bonuses for so-called Stacking. Read more on the official site of the project.
HIV Certificate:
HIV continues to be a major global public health problem, with more than 75 million people infected since the beginning of the epidemic in 1981. To date, the virus has claimed more than 32 million lives. By the end of 2020, an estimated 37.7 million people worldwide have been HIV-infected.
Eastern Europe and Central Asia are currently experiencing a significant increase in reported HIV-positive cases. Approximately 80% of all new infections in the world in 2020 will occur in these two regions.
There is no method to cure HIV infection. However, due to the greater access to effective prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of HIV and any opportunistic infections, as well as patients’ care, the HIV infection has become a manageable chronic disease, and those infected can live long and healthy lives.
Foundation Note:
The AIDS.CENTER Foundation (spid.center / aids.center) seeks to ensure that HIV-positive people in Russia have the same quality of life and life expectancy as their fellow citizens without the virus. To this end, the Foundation arranges free testing (early detection of HIV and early treatment guarantee the preservation of health), support groups, consultations, and sessions with a psychotherapist, as well as educational media and training for future doctors.
