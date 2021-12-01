Submit Release
Spine Specialist Thomas Cartwright MD Opens Houston Advanced Spine

Thomas J. Cartwright MD - Houston Advanced Spine

The New Dedicated Spine Health Clinic Now Seeing Patients in The Woodlands

HOUSTON, TX, US, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Othopaedic Spine Specialist, Thomas Cartwright MD, now opens a new state of the art spine health clinic in the Woodlands after 20 years as chief spine surgeon at one of Houston’s leading orthopedic centers.

The new clinic, located at 9200 Pinecroft Drive, Suite 280, represents decades of Orthopaedic specialization combined with technology and innovation uniquely dedicated to spine injuries and conditions – filling a void in spinal care in north Houston.

According to Dr. Cartwright, the new clinic allows more one on one time with patients and a level of specialized care not always possible at comprehensive orthopedic care centers.

“Our goal is to create a personalized experience for patients, with treatment plans specific to each patient’s lifestyle and personal health goals. I establish custom plans to ensure the best possible outcomes – which always entail nonsurgical options first,” said Dr. Cartwright.

Board certified in Orthopaedic Surgery, with specialization in spine surgery, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), Dr. Cartwright has worked towards private practice since recognizing the challenges patients and physicians face in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

“What it takes to achieve optimal health varies with each patient. Developing a relationship and understanding their goals – whether it’s running a marathon or picking up a grandchild without pain – is key. Patients deserve that,” Dr. Cartwright added.

Some of the most common spine injuries and conditions seen at Houston Advanced Spine include degenerative disc disease, herniated disc, neck and back pain, spondylolisthesis, pinched nerves, sciatica and spinal injuries.

Dr. Cartwright has received H Texas magazine’s Top Doc award and Texas Monthly magazine’s Super Doctor award for the past 14 years. In addition to the AAOS, he is also an esteemed member of the American College of Spine Surgeons and the North American Spine Society.

He obtained his undergraduate degree at Texas A&M and his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He completed a spine fellowship at the Texas Back Institute and an AO Spine fellowship at University Hospital, Queen Medical Centre Nottingham, England.

Dr. Cartwright is currently seeing new patients and accepts all major health insurance plans. Call to schedule an appointment or inquire about treatment options, (281) 824-3624.


Press Contact:

Cristy Hayes
Director, Marketing Communications

PH 281.384.1248
E cristyhayes9@gmail.com



Cristy Hayes
Houston Advanced Spine
email us here

