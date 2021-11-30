Submit Release
News release VSP-Williston DUI/Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A104373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2021, 0208 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 and Sunset Drive, Essex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1/Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Connor Laclaire                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police observed a white Subaru Impreza traveling east on route 15 in the town of Essex Junction crossing over the fog line and unable to maintain its lane. Troopers observed the vehicle turn onto Sunset Drive. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located and unoccupied.  The operator was located and identified as Laclaire. Laclaire displayed numerous signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody without incident for suspicion of DUI. Rossi was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. Laclaire was issued a citation for DUI/Refusal and is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/16/2021 at 0815hrs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2021, 0815 hours           

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov

 

News release VSP-Williston DUI/Refusal

