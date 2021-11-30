FM 903 Hunt County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a rehabilitation project on FM 903 in Hunt County will begin Dec. 9.

The contractor, DL Lennon Inc., was granted 160 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.4 million. The target completion date for this project is July 2022, officials said.

The contractor anticipates setting barricades along the roadway on Dec. 6. Contractor crews will rehabilitate the existing roadway from its intersection with US 380 to FM 1569 South. This work will include upgrading the base of the roadway, install a new paved surface and metal-beam guard fence, and laying down new road striping and installing new signs.

No road closures will occur, but traffic will be routed through work zones using a pilot car and occasional lane closures. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.