Bestselling Authors of The Forever Dog to Headline This Year’s Healthy Dog Expo
The 3rd annual Healthy Dog Expo, set for March 19-20, 2022, will feature Dr. Karen Becker and Rodney Habib, NY Times bestselling authors of The Forever Dog.
This event will truly be a Disney World for the dog lover – with every direction they turn, they will see someone or something they want to know more about.”ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every dog owner wants their dog to live forever, and no one understands that better than veterinarian Dr. Karen Becker and dog health advocate Rodney Habib, co-authors of the NY Times #1 Bestseller, The Forever Dog. The pair will be headlining an all-star panel of speakers at this year’s Healthy Dog Expo, set for March 19-20 in Albany, N.Y, where they will share their insights into what dog owners can do right now to help their dogs live longer, healthier lives, even in the face of serious disease.
With the success of the first two editions of the event, founder Dr. Laurie Coger is excited about being able to bring people together for a live event after almost two years of being limited to online virtual events. “There is such amazing energy at a live event, of being with people who share a passion for dogs and want to learn and share their experiences,” Dr. Coger explains. “An online event pales in comparison. The chance to talk face to face with leading experts, to meet and connect with the people behind the products that have saved many dogs, and the chance to learn about lifesaving therapies that are on the cutting edge of health and wellness does not exist anywhere else.”
Beyond the world-class speaking panel, the Expo will feature exhibitors and vendors from the natural side of the pet industry. Popular raw and minimally processed foods such as Dr. Harvey’s and Green Juju will be attending, as will supplement brands including 1-TDC, CBD Dog Health, and Dr. Baker’s System Saver. Physical therapy modalities will be represented by the makers of the Assisi Loop and Toto Fit physical therapy gear. Canine Camp Getaway, the nation’s leading dog-centric vacation destination, will be there to share the news on June and September camps.
With the expansion to a one and one-half day program, Dr. Coger hopes to give attendees time to meet and talk with everyone. “This event will truly be a Disney World for the dog lover – with every direction they turn, they will see someone or something they want to know more about. It’s the perfect holiday gift for the dog lover in your life.”
Now in its third year, the Healthy Dog Expo is the country’s only holistic dog health and wellness event. This year’s event will feature some of the biggest stars in the natural veterinary health care world, including Dr. Karen Becker, integrative oncologist Dr. Kendra Pope, Rodney Habib, consumer and safe pet food advocate Susan Thixton, pet food formulator and expert Steve Brown and international champion agility competitor and training expert Susan Garrett.
The event will be held the Desmond Hotel – Crowne Plaza Albany on March 19-20, 2022. Featured topics will range from natural diets to new views on cancer to the importance of the mind-body connection and its link to longevity, as well as a host of top-notch exhibitors featuring products that support the healthy dog lifestyle.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, visit Healthy Dog Expo, or call 518-400-0140.
About Dr. Laurie Coger:
Dr. Laurie Coger is an integrative veterinarian, author, trainer and breeder whose mission is to guide owners down the natural dog care path, helping them to become educated and empowered advocates for their best friend’s health. An honors graduate of Cornell University, with advanced training in nutrition, she received her DVM degree from Cornell’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Her practice and dog care philosophy emphasize natural methods and the benefits of a raw, natural diet, and she regularly integrates chiropractic, low-level laser, herbal, nutritional and physical therapy techniques into her treatment plans. A well-known media presence, Dr. Coger has been featured in USA Today, Newsweek, Pet360, PetMD and numerous nationally known blogs and websites. She is the Staff Veterinarian at Canine Camp Getaway and is currently working on a new book and online content.
