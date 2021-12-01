Kitchen Brains® Enhanced QPM - Quality Production Manager - Installed in 18th Country
Kitchen Brains QPM, production decision automation that ensures QSRs deliver hot, fresh and available food to guests, continues major global expansion.STRATFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Brains, a leading provider of IoT connectivity and control systems for commercial kitchens, announced today that it has installed QPM - Quality Production Manager - in its 18th country, with several new markets to be added during 2022. This comes in the wake of new product enhancements developed directly by Kitchen Brains and through its partnership with Microsoft Azure.
QPM 4.2, with new printer and reporting capabilities, continues to deliver bottom-line success to QSRs by ensuring hot, fresh and available product, while reducing labor, training and food costs. As the only closed-loop production decision automation solution for QSRs, QPM shifts critical production decisions from busy restaurant staff to automated technology driven by predictive analytics and connectivity across the kitchen. Decisions regarding what, when and how much to cook, and when to dispose of product, are generated in real-time in response to store conditions throughout each shift, based on projected product sales and actual orders through the store’s POS.
The Above Store Portal securely provides real-time data via the Microsoft Azure Cloud to managers and executives at the store, franchise, region, country and global levels. Key analytics, including availability, freshness and waste by product, day and time, provide insights into individual units, selected segments or an entire entity that were previously not available. These data enable overall measurement for established KPIs and comparative analysis between stores.
Chris Johnson, KFC Northern Europe Operations Director, commented, “QPM solves a number of challenges, ensuring that our teams clearly see when products are in hold time and when to discard products that no longer meet our quality standards – not possible in the analog world of pen and paper. The forecast functionality prepares the team for peak times, encourages our managers to plan ahead and removes the guesswork on what to prepare to meet anticipated demand. Gone are the days of the cook looking into the lobby to ‘get a feel’ for how busy it is!”
Mr. Johnson continued, “As with most new systems, overcoming the natural resistance to change is key. Taking the leaders of the organization through the benefits of the system, while being open about the costs, has helped us get the buy-in required from our operators for the system to run as it should. Connected kitchens can provide deep and rich insights to steer the daily actions of our restaurant managers; the challenge is being able to access and unlock the data. QPM provides us with a great ‘off the shelf’ reporting website that is step change to our legacy system. The next step will be to integrate QPM data into our BI tool and use multiple data sources, such as guest feedback and speed times, to leverage the platform to an even greater extent.”
“We’re delighted with the outstanding results that QPM has delivered to our customers and their rapidly growing interest in its implementation in a substantial number of new markets,” noted Christian Koether, Kitchen Brains CEO. “As the only product designed for QSR kitchen productivity, not just connectivity, QPM is even more important today than ever before, as restaurants face growing labor shortages and high turnover rates. QPM’s automated production decision making accurately ensures product availability and reduced waste, with minimal employee training and engagement. It offers both increased revenue and savings, and is truly the way for QSRs to manage, track and optimize production today.”
About Kitchen Brains
Founded in 1969, Kitchen Brains®, continually leads the industry in the design, development, manufacturing and deployment of controls, monitors, sensors and IoT connectivity for foodservice outlets and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that reduce costs, drive productivity and increase guest satisfaction.
Kitchen Brains brands, including (FAST.)®, Modularm® and QPM, feature a growing number of products that incorporate KBconnect IoT/cloud connectivity, and can be found in leading QSRs, casual and fine dining restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, schools, hospitals, stadiums and more globally.
With corporate headquarters and a state-of-the-art factory in Stratford, Connecticut, an Advanced Technology Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and offices in London, Shanghai and Singapore, Kitchen Brains meets a wide range of customer needs, whether for an off-the-shelf product, a custom solution or contract manufacturing.
###
Jeff Gray
Kitchen Brains
+1 203-380-3512
email us here