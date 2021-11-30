Two Time Emmy Winner Joins the NFT Revolution at Art Basel
SloMo Videos with Over 500 Million Views and Fresh Takes on Ultra High Definition Fractal Artwork make spectacular #NFT
We are ecstatic to have someone with Alan’s accomplishments and charitable spirit. We are looking forward to many years of fruitful collaboration.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, Florida. November 30, 2021. Alan Teitel, a two-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, is known for his UltraSlo videos. They have garnered over half a billion views across multiple streaming platforms and are now being turned into NFTs. A pioneer who changed the way capturing, processing, and editing is done, he is the inventor of the first helmet cam and slow-motion cameras for live replay in sports. He is currently producing abstract art as Ultra High-Definition fractal prints and virtual NFTs.
“The lineup at Art Basel is incredible. So many talented people are coming together to celebrate the potential of NFTs, ” Teitel said, “The NFT space is young and is going through all the usual growing pains. I was looking for people who were figuring out how to separate the wheat from the chaff, which is how I found NFTY, Inc..”
Teitel is a founding artist at NFTY, Inc. NFTY’s mission is to “reward excellence” by incentivizing quality in judgment and creation. Throughout his career, Teitel has leveraged his art to further philanthropic causes. This has included raising awareness about no-kill shelters and dolphin-safe tuna fishing practices. He has also been instrumental in raising ten of millions of dollars for runaways in North and South America.
“We are ecstatic to have someone with Alan’s accomplishments and charitable spirit,” said NFTY, Inc. co-founder Alyze Sam, “we are looking forward to many years of fruitful collaboration.”
His next set of NFTs will benefit children in need around the world, as well as first responders and veterans. Teitel’s works are being showcased at two private events at Art Basel in Miami in December. He can be found now on OpenSea and is in several NFT Discord groups.
About Alan Teitel
Alan Teitel, a six-time Emmy Nominee and two-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, has had over a half-billion views of his videos online. Alan changed the way visual content is produced by developing technologies that reinvent the capture, processing and editing of movies. He also developed both the helmet cam and the first slow-motion cameras for live replay in sports.
http://www.UltraSlo.com
About NFTY, Inc.
NFTY is the first reputation-based ERC-20 utility token for NFTs. NIFTY Protocol to stake, advocate, and vote. NFTY, Inc. is offering decentralized solutions for NFT creators and collectors.
https://www.nftytoken.io/
Alan Teitel
ULTRASLO
+1 5164137900
Fractal NFT image in relaxing motion