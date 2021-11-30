Lane Huneycutt Named Warden at Alexander Correctional

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Ronnie “Lane” Huneycutt as warden at the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville. Huneycutt had been the warden at Avery-Mitchell Correctional Institution in Spruce Pine since August 2020.

“Warden Huneycutt is an experienced warden with a proven ability to get things done and done well,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He has a deep understanding of prison operations and demonstrates outstanding leadership and organizational skills. He now will lead a prison he knows well, having served there for most of a decade earlier in his career.”

In his new position, Huneycutt is responsible for all operations at the Alexander Correctional Institution, a male close custody facility that houses a complex offender population with specialized security, physical and mental health needs.

The prison features a Correction Enterprise plant that produces wood products items and upholstered furniture.

Staff from Catawba Valley Community College conducts an instruction program that works to train offenders in the manufacturing process. Instructors from the college also provide instruction for the offender population for basic education, high school equivalency preparation, computer application, commercial cleaning, and horticulture technology.

A veteran employee to state government, Huneycutt began his career as a correctional officer at Caldwell Correctional Center in 1996.

In 2003, he was promoted to sergeant and transferred to Alexander Correctional Institution, where he was promoted to lieutenant in 2010 and captain in 2012. Three years later, he was named the associate warden at Caldwell Correctional.

One of Huneycutt’s top priorities is to hire and retain high-quality staff members.

“We have jobs for committed people who are interested in a career in public service, protecting their communities and caring for the men in our custody,” he said. “These are critical jobs with benefits.”

Huneycutt is a veteran who served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from Lake Weir High School in Candler, Florida.

He graduated from DPS PEAK performance leadership and management training, and earned intermediate and advance criminal justice certifications from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

During his career, he has served as a mentor, a squad leader of the Prison Emergency Response Team, Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance manager, facility intelligence officer, security risk group captain, safety representative, and a security audit team leader.

His enjoys spending time with his family, as well as hunting, fishing and restoring classic cars.