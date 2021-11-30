The tale of The Things That Mama Misses is about the most touching memory of all mom what we miss when we are away from our kids

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janice Ramos Tingley’s The Things That Mama Misses is an illustrated book that details the tender connection between a mother and her children. Janice Ramos Tingley’s book will be part of a catalog of books that will be featured in the prestigious Guadalajara International Book Fair happening in Jalisco, Mexico.

The tale of The Things That Mama Misses is an account of the heartwarming recollections of a mother away from her children. It’s a paean of the infinite and unconditional love of a mother — probably one of the highest forms of love.

Janice R. Tingley was raised in Fairfield California, who has two children and lives in Union City with her husband. She is also the author of Nolan's Dream and Nolan's Monsters. Her passion is writing and illustrating and also volunteering her time making new friends. As a kid, she grew up with two severe learning disabilities called dyscalculia and dyslexia. Since she was 8 years old, she always wanted to write and illustrate children’s books with the hopes to inspire and make a difference in this world. In 1998 Janice was honored by Mercy Center for Women. Community Leadership Award women Making History for her contributions to her Community.

Grab your copy of this heartwarming book at Authors Press, Amazon and other online bookstores.

The Things That Mama Misses

Written by Janice Ramos Tingley

Paperback |

Kindle |

