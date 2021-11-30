Alchemy Springs Communal Bathhouse Announces Crowdfunding Campaign to Bring Social Bathing Culture Back to San Francisco

Alchemy Springs

The Forthcoming Hydrothermal Spa Takes Inspiration From the City’s Historic Sutro Baths

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemy Springs Communal Bathhouse, a planned hydrothermal spa located at in San Francisco’s Lower Nob Hill neighborhood, is proud to announce its vision to revive bathhouse culture in San Francisco and once again provide a place for community and wellness to intersect through social bathing. With a target opening of fall 2024, Alchemy Springs is set to re-imagine what San Francisco can be, while paying homage to its history as the home of the iconic Sutro Baths. Designed by renowned local architect Olle Lundberg, Alchemy Springs takes its design inspiration from the historic Sutro Baths and infuses it with a modern biophilic approach, bringing an escape into nature to the heart of the city.

“We are incredibly excited to take this next step in sharing Alchemy with the public. Community is at the forefront of the project, where we aim to provide an inclusive and accessible oasis that encourages social, collective wellness in San Francisco,” said Rodney Fong, fourth generation San Franciscan and small business owner. “Bathhouses are the perfect urban remedy for the rise in stress, technology overload, and the decline of human interaction and access to nature. We welcome Alchemy Springs as an exciting new San Francisco business, one that we believe will build a cultural movement that will have ripple effects well beyond our city.”

The project is raising funds through Small Change, an online real estate crowdfunding platform that provides an opportunity for everyone over the age of 18 to invest, giving the general public a unique opportunity to own part of the company alongside accredited investors and to take part in this community building project for a manageable cost.

A Vision to Revive San Francisco Bathhouse History

Public bathing is a tradition practiced for centuries around the world and plays a rich part in the history of San Francisco. Built in 1894 as the world's largest indoor social bathing establishment, Sutro Baths was a place where San Franciscans of all walks of life enjoyed the natural healing waters of the Pacific Ocean and relaxed with family and friends. The baths brought the city together under one roof along with exhibitions and community celebrations, becoming a symbol of a burgeoning city.

Acting as a modern counterpart, Alchemy Springs is set to transform a gorgeous 1919 masonry and timber warehouse in the central Lower Nob Hill district to bring a grand communal bathhouse back to San Francisco. Award-winning architect Olle Lundberg and Lundberg Design, working in partnership with landscape architects Surface Design & Habitat Horticulture, took inspiration from the Sutro Baths for the design of Alchemy Springs. It will incorporate a modern biophilic design to bring the outdoors indoors and provide a psychological and physical healing space to unplug and immerse in nature. The design includes 16,000 square feet of open indoor-outdoor space, complete with multiple therapeutic baths including moon, mineral, massage and sun baths, a salt cave, herbal steam room, treatment rooms, an elixir lounge and café and retail boutique.

Stepping inside Alchemy will take guests on a journey of the senses as they experience nature’s healing elements -- from soothing steam saunas and bracing cold plunges to a “starscape” moon bath. Outside, the journey continues with an outdoor sun bath with refreshing elixirs enjoyed among vibrant florals in the greenhouse or gardens. Bathing amenities are inspired by ancient alchemic elements of water, fire, air and earth, focusing on the rebalancing of these elements within.

Public Bathing Sees a Resurgence

While bathhouses have maintained relevancy as an important part of social life in many areas of the world, communal bathing is only recently finding its way into the mainstream across the United Sates as new, modern bathhouses appear in major cities. In 2019, The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) reported that coed thermal bathing is gaining major traction in the U.S, as younger generations seek out group wellness activities and social spa going. In fact, so many people are now practicing communal bathing that in 2019 GWI started an initiative declaring June 22 “World Bathing Day” globally.

People are flocking to bathhouses for a myriad of reasons. An increased interest in wellness practices has many awakening to the healing properties of water. City dwellers are stressed out from their fast pace of life and are looking for a space to unplug and to reconnect with themselves, the community, and the natural world.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, bathhouses are often booked out through advance reservations and many don’t allow social co-ed bathing experiences. Alchemy Springs will provide an alternative -- a grand public bathing facility that caters to members as well as drop-in guests and tourists in the city. It will channel the true history of bathhouses and the Sutro Baths as a welcoming place for everyone – of every economic status, race and gender – to come together in the spirit of wellness and community.

For more information, visit https://www.alchemysprings.com/ and https://www.smallchange.co/projects/Alchemy-Springs

