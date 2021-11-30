What will the American people do when tyranny and political correctness become the law of the land?

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carl Berryman will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Divided We Fall. The book is about the radical opinions of the socialists towards the democratic-republican setting of the government of the United States of America. A strong stand of the socialist that there should be political correctness in America however, liberal leftist scholars and professionals deliberately ignore the tyranny of it. Will liberation be limited? Is there free will left in society? Social issues in the country are still in talks, particularly on the armed forces.

As the movement of radical change grows to become the sole status quo of the land at the expense of every American citizen and their freedom of expression, who will follow it? Who will fight for it?

“Berryman has created an impressively massive work, spanning the globe and enormous in its complexity. Like the author’s other recent books, which point to a barely-recognizable America in the near future, here Berryman makes the case that rampant immigration, crime, globalization, the rise of the welfare state, and loss of individual liberties have coalesced to create a perfect storm wherein the USA, as it was once known, is now barely recognizable.” — Reviewed by Jonah Meyer, US Review of Books.

Divided We Fall

Written by: Carl Berryman

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

