Four young boys ages eight to twelve discover the beautiful country around them in the four corners area of the southwest.

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert Sanders will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Our Mountain Place. It is an adventurous book of four young boys discovering their home in Navajo, New Mexico, a beautiful country. It is the center of an assortment of red rock and lush green valleys and mountains. From their ability to have the knowledge and skills of the vast wilderness and wildlife, they discover from deep within themselves their care and friendship for those around them who may need friendship and companionship.

Heroes in times of trouble, many objectives must have been overcome. Those of great pleasure are presented to them, as well as challenges that threaten their well-being, pushing them into maturity and extending to them the realization of the wisdom of their parents. Their most unexpected friend comes to them at precisely the right time, bringing to them the realization of friendship in its finest form.

“This book reads almost like a screenplay. Once you get used to the flow of the writing of the story it is quite nice. I enjoyed the book very much. Thanks, Robert!” — Amazon Customer Review. Robert Sanders is a writer who has penned nearly 700 poems and twenty other stories. His book will take readers back to a time of innocence and discovery through the eyes of its youthful protagonists.

Our Mountain Place

Written by: Robert Sanders

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

