Luvu Brands Improves Efficiency and Bottom Line Via New Factory Equipment

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer brands corporation Luvu Brands acquires a new compression packaging machine with superior roll compression capabilities and a faster Lectra fabric cutting machine to improve efficiency, increase production, and cut down on costs in their factory facility.

“We at Luvu Brands pride ourselves on being a flexible manufacturing facility that can produce with both versatility and quality,” says CEO Louis Friedman. “Providing our skilled manufacturing technicians with the best and latest available equipment is essential to maintaining the high standards we’ve set for ourselves.” he continued.

The advanced C³ machine allows the company to achieve a higher compression on their large-scale foam products than their previous compression methods, resulting in a significant cost reduction in both boxes and shipping.

On the C³ machine’s impact on product packaging and plastic usage, Luvu Brands Manufacturing Manager of Foam Contouring Chris Jackson says, “The CP1396 has allowed us to reduce the box size of our largest products by at least 20%, and that’s only in the few months since our factory has obtained this advanced equipment. Over time, we will develop new methods of utilizing the C³ machine to its fullest potential. I anticipate the resulting box size reduction to reach 30-40% once our factory workers master the technical processes involved with operating the CP1396. This will scale down our paper and plastic usage even further, subsequently boosting our bottom line.”

The high-speed Lectra Vector, which operates 25% faster than the fabric cutting machine it replaces for Luvu, provides the means for streamlined production and speed-to-market adaptability. The new Lectra also boosts cutting accuracy, thereby simultaneously improving product quality and reducing fabric consumption.

“The Lectra Vector has increased our capacity exponentially, which is crucial for dropshipping and reducing lead times,” Friedman says of the new fabric cutting equipment. “We can now be more reactive and responsive to a growing e-commerce market,” he continued.

The acquisition of the CP1396 and Lektra Vector has already made strides for Luvu Brands in their manufacturing processes at their Atlanta, GA factory. By bringing on new C³ and Lektra machines and using them in tandem with their older models, Luvu Brands more than doubles its production speed and efficiency. Friedman looks forward to harnessing the full potential of the equipment’s time- and resource-saving capabilities as his team perfects their knowledge of the exciting new technologies.



About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include Liberator®, Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include www.jaxxliving.com and www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.