She married the man of her dreams, lives in beautiful home in a gated community, and both Sarah and her husband have good careers.

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elaine Simms’ I Am What My Mother Made Me: The Revelation Of Sarah is a novel intent on reminding its readers that the past’s power to shape the present doesn’t have to be the determining factor of the future. Published by Fulton’s Books, Elaine’s novel will be one of the books gracing the shelves of the prestigious Guadalajara International Book Fair happening at Jalisco, Mexico.

The narrative revolves around Sarah’s life in smoke and mirrors. Sarah seems to have it all in life: an enviable marriage, a beautiful home, an illustrious career; but beneath the facade of perfection lies a secret inherited from the past capable of compromising her present and future. Sarah is born out of prostitution and poverty. With the crushing weight of guilt and shame brought by her upbringing and the crippling belief that she is the fruit of her mother’s sin, Sarah makes the difficult decision of revealing her secret; a choice threatening the stability of her marriage and forever changing the character of her life.

Elaine writes, "The character Sarah represents that no matter how imperfect your life started, it is not where you will end up. Sometimes people are too ashamed of their past; there is this notion that people will always judge you on your past failures and your past situations."

website.

I Am What My Mother Made Me: The Revelation Of Sarah

Written by Elaine Simms

