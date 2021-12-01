Knoxville Author Releases Audiobook of Popular Title
Author uses voice over skills to release audiobook version of his latest workKNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent report, the trade publication IBISWorld said that the audiobooks publishing industry in the U.S. in 2021 will end up being worth at least $1.3 billion. They and other industry experts expect the market to grow at 25% each year through 2027. With that in mind, Knoxville, TN author Jim Santos, already a successful writer with work published in venues like The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and several International Living magazines and e-publications, has now used his experience as a voice over artist to release an audiobook version of his most popular book to date.
“Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life” is unique in that it is not a “how-to” book or even a “why to” book about retiring overseas. Instead, it is an insider’s look from someone who has lived life abroad and written for travel/retirement publications. Using informative and often amusing examples from his own life and travels, the author tackles questions and myths he has heard in his experiences meeting other expats as well as talking with potential expats via email and at conventions.
He found that although there is a lot of good information out there, there is a lot of misinformation. Sometimes the positive features of expat life is stressed while the common problems may be minimized or even ignored. This book does not proselytize for moving abroad, but instead aims at giving the reader enough real-life information to make their own decision.
Now enjoy this often laugh-out-loud funny account in the author’s own voice. The audiobook is available via Audible, iTunes, and Amazon – or simply follow this link: https://www.audible.com/pd/B09MFZD2WM/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-286292&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_286292_rh_us
About the Author: Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published over 200 articles about life in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.
In addition to the just released “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life”, "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail", and "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget" he is also the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site (https://jimsantosauthor.com) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark, and he has been providing voice over work for a number of outlets over the past few years.
###
If you would like more information or to acquire a Reviewer’s Copy of the audiobook, please contact Jim Santos at 865-283-0729 or jimsantos@mac.com
Jim Santos
Jim Santos
+1 865-283-0729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn