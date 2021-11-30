Who is Lauretta Joyner? She is someone who cares and is concerned about family values consistently being devalued in society

provides a refreshing reminder of why our classical knowledge of family rearing still stands today. She wants to awaken the hearts and minds

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect Me is Lauretta E. Joyner’s outpouring of her need to help impart the necessary values that will ensure every child to have a great head start in becoming a successful person in life. Published by Xulon Press, Lauretta’s work will be part of the featured books in this year’s Guadalajara International Book Fair happening in Jalisco Mexico.

With today’s disintegration of traditional family values, Lauretta Joyner’s Respect Me provides a refreshing reminder of why our classical knowledge of family rearing still stands today. She wants to awaken the hearts and minds of those concerned with giving children the tools needed to be their best. In a span of 20 pages, the author manages to impart deep insights highly relevant to domestic settings in today’s society.

Lauretta Joyner used to be a substitute teacher. She was also a volunteer to a non-profit organization that teaches people how to read.

Respect Me

Written by Lauretta Joyner

