Luisa Murillo wants a better life. Married at fourteen and a mother of two children she birthed on the dirt floor of her husband's shack, she dreams.

In a poverty-stricken remote village in San Juanico, Mexico, Luisa and Pedro dream of a better life as they welcome their first child.” — Guy Bonnivier

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Bonnivier’s San Juanico: San Juanico: A Novel of Baja California Sur chronicles the lives of relatable characters as they face the trials of their humanity and fight for

their survival in the Baja desert. Guy Bonnivier’s work will be one of the featured books in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair in Jalisco, Mexico.

In a poverty-stricken remote village in San Juanico, Mexico, Luisa and Pedro dream of a better life as they welcome their first child. The barrenness and isolation of the Baja Peninsula gave rise to the need for Juan Pedro to head out to a faraway city of Insurgentes. But when small-time politicians and drug runners with their aim of opening Baja to the world for their personal gain and agenda, San Juanico suddenly finds itself on the precipice of a drastic change that might place

its inhabitants on the darker side of modernity.

While working for the U.S. Forest Service in Arizona in the 1970s, Guy Bonnivier was repairing a pipe on a dry 10,000-gallon metal stock tank in the Sonoran Desert. Curious, he climbed inside and dug out the remains of dozens of hawks, falcons, owls, and other birds from the deep sediment in the tank bottom. He was so disturbed by the drowned birds he found his writing voice for the first time, authoring articles for ‘Defenders of Wildlife’ about the need for escape ramps in the thousands of stock water tanks across the vast, arid American West.

Guy Bonnivier lived seasonally in a lonely palapa on the Sea of Cortez for twenty years, close to the unique people and the land. He attempts to capture the essence of that time and place in his debut novel.

San Juanico: San Juanico: A Novel of Baja California Sur

Written by Guy Bonnivier

Paperback |

Get your copy of this compelling book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.