Zuar’s Product Evangelist, Carla Gentry, Nominated for Data Science Influencer of the Year Award
Hacker Noon has opened up voting for this year’s Noonies award. Carla Gentry has been nominated as Data Science Influencer of the Year.
Carla’s advocacy and influence has been shaping the bigger conversation about data literacy and what it really takes to be data-driven... this recognition is well-earned.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hacker Noon has opened up voting for this year’s Noonies. These tech awards cover a variety of areas such as the Internet, gaming, crypto and data science. Zuar is happy to announce that one of our own, Carla Gentry, has been nominated for an award this year. In fact, the nomination is for the coveted Data Science Influencer of the Year award.
— Whitney Myers, CEO, Zuar
Carla was a double major in Applied Mathematics and Economics, graduating from the University of Tennessee. Since then, she has spent over two decades working with data, filling many roles such as analyst, project manager, data scientist, data consultant, and data advocate. Whatever her title at a given moment, Carla says ultimately she’s a “Data Nerd, which I wear as a badge of honor because knowledge is power, and every company now acknowledges the importance of data for everything.”
Carla has worked with many Fortune 500 companies, such as Discover Financial Services, Johnson & Johnson, Hershey, Kraft, Kellogg’s, SC Johnson and Firestone. She is currently the Product Evangelist for Zuar, Inc. In this role, Gentry interacts with the data community, answering questions, providing informative content, and educating colleagues about Zuar’s data services and products.
Zuar’s CEO Whitney Myers, “We’re so excited to have Carla as part of our team! Her enthusiasm for all things data is invaluable in a role like this, and her passion for data science is contagious. Carla’s advocacy and influence has been shaping the bigger conversation about data literacy and what it really takes to be data-driven; I’m not surprised to see her nominated for Data Science Influencer of the Year. This recognition is well-earned.”
Voting is currently open to select the nominee that will win this year’s award. Voting takes just a minute, requires no registration, and can be accessed here: https://www.noonies.tech/award/2021-data-science-influencer-of-the-year
About Zuar
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos, and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. The firm’s Mitto solution gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics. Zuar also provides a white-label portal solution that allows companies to monetize their data and provide secure dashboard access to each audience they serve. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
