“Freedom is a struggle, and we do it together. Not only together as black citizens, but black and white together.”—” — Cary Hendrix, Jr.

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cary Hendrix, Jr. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, IN BLACK AND WHITE.

The book is about the different races predominantly in issue in society in this modern era. Black and White races are one of the topics, however, general races have been a topic in the book. All the illustrations in the book are made by the author. Born in the Jim Crow South, Cary Hendrix Jr. is a successful real estate investor, painter, and

cartoonist. He was baptized by Rev. Martin Luther King Sr. in Atlanta, served honorably in the US Navy. He loves to pursue painting, cartooning, and writing. Mr. Hendrix Jr. is a former autoworker, teacher, and social worker.

After studying art, he received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Wayne State University. Retired from his professions and careers, he now resides in suburban Detroit with his family. Another of the books of the author is titled Things N’ General.

IN BLACK AND WHITE

Written by: Cary Hendrix, Jr.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

