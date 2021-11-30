Silhouettes Of Time
GUADALAJARA,, JA , MEXICO , November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA — Author Maya Mitra Das will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming
Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Silhouettes of Time. It is
a collection of short stories that has intriguing tales that take us on wide and exotic imaginative
journeys and other unknown landscapes - introducing us to infinitely curious moments in time,
space, and memory.
“I was given this book as a gift. It is a collection of short stories. As a short story writer myself, I
can say without reservation how well crafted and investigated these stories are. Maya Mitra Das
takes you on a voyage with each story, weaving fact into fiction. People and places come to life,
and each story makes you want to read the next. I enjoyed each page. Well done!” — an Amazon
Customer Review.
“The incredibly talented Maya Mitra Das unveils her skills for us to consume in this collection.
She regales readers with beautiful Indian landscapes, interactions with inquisitive young American
minds, and an overall swallowing desire to travel the world more and pay more attention to what
goes on around us...Our dear author is an excellent narrator, sharing just what we need and omitting
what we do not...” — a Barnes & Noble Customer Review.
Silhouettes of Time
Written by: Maya Mitra Das
