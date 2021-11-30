one one for the department of hematology and oncology at U.C.L.A. Medical Center and the second at University at University of California San Francisco

Poet and short story writer Maya Mitra Das was born in India and came to the U.S. in 1973. She studied internal medicine and pediatrics in India, England and the United States, ” — Maya Mitra Das

GUADALAJARA,, JA , MEXICO , November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA — Author Maya Mitra Das will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming

Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Silhouettes of Time. It is

a collection of short stories that has intriguing tales that take us on wide and exotic imaginative

journeys and other unknown landscapes - introducing us to infinitely curious moments in time,

space, and memory.

“I was given this book as a gift. It is a collection of short stories. As a short story writer myself, I

can say without reservation how well crafted and investigated these stories are. Maya Mitra Das

takes you on a voyage with each story, weaving fact into fiction. People and places come to life,

and each story makes you want to read the next. I enjoyed each page. Well done!” — an Amazon

Customer Review.

“The incredibly talented Maya Mitra Das unveils her skills for us to consume in this collection.

She regales readers with beautiful Indian landscapes, interactions with inquisitive young American

minds, and an overall swallowing desire to travel the world more and pay more attention to what

goes on around us...Our dear author is an excellent narrator, sharing just what we need and omitting

what we do not...” — a Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

Silhouettes of Time

Written by: Maya Mitra Das

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

