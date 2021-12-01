Traditional European Luxury Will See A Resurgence This Christmas
Bucklesbury is highlighting its range of Christmas gifts that are hand crafted in England and Italy to embody the values of traditional European luxury.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bucklesbury is a boutique British-Italian house of luxury that designs and crafts handmade items using traditional techniques which have remained unchanged for many generations. As Christmas approaches the London-based brand expects a resurgence in demand for traditional European luxury and is highlighting its unique range of gifts that are hand crafted in England and Italy. Bucklesbury can be purchased from the brands Etsy store and from bucklesbury.com.
The Bucklesbury Umbrella is handmade in London and carries the trademarked ‘Rain Tested In England’ Bucklesbury guarantee. The classic English umbrella is comprised of a solid wood core sourced from sustainable English forests, and a maple hook that is scorched with real flames. The handcrafted Bucklesbury umbrella is available in a range of classic and contemporary colors and comes packaged in a dust bag with a beautiful gift box, with free international shipping.
Bucklesbury also has a range of hand bound A5 journals that are printed and hand bound in England using paper from local mills. The thick journal can also be used as a diary, and its construction reflects the Bucklesbury commitment to artisan craftsmanship. Each journal is individually hand crafted in England using traditional bookbinding techniques and using only locally sourced materials. The cover of the thick A5 journal can be personalised by Bucklesbury with a full surname in an opulent gold or silver emboss.
The Bucklesbury style motif combines classic style with modern colors and is embodied by the brands’ range of unique leather bags, which are each individually hand crafted in Italy. Bucklesbury’s luxurious travel backpacks and leather laptop bags are the ultimate expression of European style and luxury when on the move for business or for pleasure. The Bucklesbury handbag embraces a clean and effortless design with no finer details overlooked. And the Tote handbag includes exquisite detailing and Italian craftsmanship.
Bucklesbury creates its products in limited small batches, with some items regularly going out of stock within days of the release of a new batch. The brand hopes that this Christmas customers will shun mass-produced plastics and embrace beautiful and timeless items that are handmade in England and Italy using the finest quality materials and craft.
