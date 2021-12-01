Innovative Home Selling Program Launches in Dallas/Fort Worth With Local Brokerage

Just launched in DFW, International company, 72 SOLD chooses Stacy Vaughn as Program Director

Stacy Vaughn of TruHome Real Estate Tapped as Program Director

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 72SOLD affiliate TruHome Real Estate is excited to announce the exclusive launch of the top home selling program in Dallas/Fort Worth. TruHome Real Estate is a boutique brokerage firm, for select agents, focused on serving the unique needs of clientele in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Realtor Stacy Vaughn has been selected as the Program Director for the official roll-out of 72SOLD.

A native Texan, born and raised in Fort Worth, Vaughn enjoys serving the city she loves, and the wonderful people in it. With more than 20 years of experience in real estate, including residential construction management and realtor training and education, Vaughn and her team continue their commitment to helping families across the metroplex achieve their real estate goals.

“Since my team and I have begun implementing this trademarked process for selling homes for more money, we have been absolutely blown away by the results we are getting for our sellers,” said Vaughn. “Our clients are ecstatic about the ease of the process, and of course, the amount of money we are consistently able to get for their homes. Time and time again we hear things like, ‘I never would have believed we could get this much money for our home’ and it is a pretty amazing feeling, no matter how often we hear it. I am so honored to be selected as the 72SOLD Program Director for the DFW area. This is truly a revolutionary home selling process. I can't imagine that anyone would ever consider selling a home any other way.”

Founded by Arizona attorney, real estate authority and TV spokesperson Greg Hague, 72SOLD now operates in 38 states, offering home sellers a program to sell in 72 hours, avoid daily showings, choose their closing date, then stay in their home for up to six months after closing. A recent study found that home sellers netted 8.4% higher prices using the 72SOLD program.

“Simply put, 72SOLD gets sellers more money for their home while at the same time, affording them the flexibility to choose their own move out date in this rapidly evolving market,” said Hague. “When we met with Stacy and her team, we knew that they would be the perfect exclusive DFW partner for the 72SOLD program. She understands the intricacies of this market so she is the perfect choice to have leading the charge on the rollout to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.”

For more information on 72SOLD in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and how you may be able to net more from the sale of your home, contact Vaughn with TruHome Real Estate by visiting 72SOLDDFWHOMES.com, calling/texting 817-881-0522 or email stacy@stacyvaughn.com. If you’re outside of DFW but want more information on 72SOLD visit 72SOLD.com.

About 72SOLD: 72SOLD developed a way to sell homes in 72 hours using an auction-like process that creates a competitive environment with buyers aggressively bidding against each other, driving up the sale price, netting 72SOLD sellers thousands more than if they sold the traditional way. 72SOLD sellers don’t have to endure daily showings, can choose their best close date, and can stay in the comfort of their home for up to six months after closing.

72SOLD’s home selling program has been featured on ABC, CBS, and NBC News, showcased in Forbes, and received several U.S. trademarks. Get a price on your Dallas/Fort Worth home at 72SOLDDFWHOMES.com. It only takes 15 minutes. For more information on 72SOLD visit 72SOLD.com