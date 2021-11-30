The Colombians Behind the Bitcoin Revolution in El Salvador

Scrummers, a Colombian-American Company, part of the leading team in charge of the technological development challenge brought by “the Bitcoin law,”

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last 2 months, El Salvador has undergone one of the most important digital transformations in the world, thanks to the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, after the approval by the legislative assembly last June.

Since then, Chivo Wallet, the first legal tender crypto wallet in a country in the world, took on the challenge of becoming the main method of making transactions with Bitcoin. Helping people in the process of adopting the new technology.

Chivo Wallet powered by Athena Bitcoin Inc., decided to join with Scrummers, a Colombian born company with headquarters in Miami, Toronto and Bogotá that for the last 12 years has been dedicated to kickstart disruptive projects with blockchain technologies in the fintech and crypto industries, as revealed November 19th, 2021 at Labitconf, one of the most important Bitcoin and Blockchain events in Latin America.

Thanks to the collaborative work between Athena Inc. and Scrummers, Xpay (Crypto exchange platform) and Cobru (digital wallet team ) Chivo Wallet today supports more than 4 million active users on the platform, which is also integrated into a network over 200 bitcoin ATMs distributed throughout El Salvador.

"We are proud to support technologically the stabilization and evolution of Chivo Wallet. Alongside Athena Bitcoin in El Salvador, we are excited to see how this initiative will promote Latin America as the main producer of this disruptive technology in the world in the near future."

Daniel Jiménez - CEO, Scrummers.

The strategic relationship between Athena and Scrummers will allow other countries to take advantage of the experience gathered by both companies to replicate the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital currencies in sovereign countries. Furthermore, working on the development of ATHENA RURU, the new operating system that will function as a fintech ecosystem from which, developers, entities and countries from all over the world, will be able to use Athena technology for the adoption, creation and integration of products related to the Crypto and Fintech world.

Founded in 2013, Athena Bitcoin Inc. is a North American company based in Chicago, IL. It is a company dedicated to products related to Digital Currencies and Crypto assets such as Bitcoin. Its main line of business is a network of Crypto ATMs that extends from the USA through LATAM. It is currently in the United States, Colombia, Argentina and El Salvador.

At Scrummers, we facilitate the financial inclusion of banked and un-banked users to the digital world. We are a next generation technology company with more than 12 years of experience in the software industry with offices in Miami, Toronto and Bogotá. We specialize in providing top-notch Agile Teams and Staff Augmentation services for the implementation of decentralized disruptive products in the crypto, blockchain and fintech world, throughout our history we have worked for some Fortune 500 companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo, Intel, Nokia, among others.

