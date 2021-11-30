Avere Beauty's Laser Hair Removal for Men Now Available at its Murrysville Med Spa

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services is now offering a unique service for men.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is now offering laser hair removal for men at its Murrysville Med Spa.

“Now, men can remove any and all unwanted hair, quickly and easily,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

Located just a few meters off Route 22 at the Cozy Inn cutoff at 5100 Old William Penn Highway STE 3, Murrysville, PA 15632, the office features a massive waiting area for men to unwind before entering.

Laser hair removal, according to Udavcak, involve the use of laser light technology. These lasers emit pulses of light energy into the skin to target the root and hair follicles. Once the root and follicle are destroyed, hair can no longer grow, and the result is permanent hair reduction.

Common areas for laser hair removal for men include:

• Chest

• Back

• Stomach

• Neck

• Groin

• Backside

• Between the eyebrows

And more.

“We invite all men who want to remove unwanted hair to contact us today (https://www.averebeauty.com/contact),” Udavcak said.

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3495 Butler Street

Suite G01

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States