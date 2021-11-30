Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Division of Marine Fisheries schedules interjurisdictional plan advisory committee workshop

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a workshop via web conference on Dec. 8 to review the draft Amendment 2 to the Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries with the plan advisory committee.

The Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries Advisory Committee workshop is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

The public may listen to the workshop by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing, are available here. The agenda and other meeting materials are available on the Advisory Committee Workshop page.

While the workshop is open to the public, no public comment will be accepted.

This workshop consists of the fishery management plan advisory committee and the division plan development team members. The advisory committee will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine draft Amendment 2 of the N.C. Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries. Workshop-style meetings allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.

Based on the outcome of the workshop, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 2 to the Marine Fisheries Commission in 2022. Once approved by the Commission, public comment on the draft plan will be solicited. Public comment is a critical component in the development of all Fishery Management Plans.

WHO: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
WHAT: Interjurisdictional Fisheries FMP Workshop
WHEN: Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Meeting by Web Conference Click Here for WebEx Links and Phone Numbers

 

