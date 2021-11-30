HUMAN ELEMENT, INC. AWARDED ADOBE COMMERCE SPECIALIZATION
Ann Arbor-based eCommerce Development Agency Continues to Demonstrate ExpertiseANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element, Inc, an Adobe Silver Solution Partner, today announced that the company has been awarded Adobe Commerce Specialization as part of the Adobe Solution Partner program.
The Specialization recognizes Human Element’s proven competency and successful implementations of the Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento Commerce) platform, achieved through an ongoing commitment to training and testing within the Adobe ecosystem. Explained Ryan Muir, Director of Business Development, “By staying up to date and aligned with the great new features coming from Adobe, we are able to use that knowledge to create advanced solutions to meet the complex business needs of our clients. This came to life for our clients as we were able to connect complex ERPs to Adobe Commerce’s advanced B2B features.”
Adobe certifications require rigorous training and dedication to obtain Adobe Certified Expert (ACE) credentials. Human Element’s development team earned 26 ACE credentials, exceeding the 12 needed to achieve an Adobe Commerce Specialization. Human Element currently cites over 50 Adobe certifications on staff. “When hiring, a key focus is to try and find smart people who like to figure out complicated issues. Then, when working on employee development, we try to hone in on best practices as described by the core code itself. Our goal is to have every developer certified at least once in their discipline,” said Paul Briscoe, Director of Development.
The company has experienced significant growth in the past two years, nearly doubling its on-shore staff. Weathering the global pandemic by transitioning to a remote structure allowed Human Element to scale its development team by hiring outside of the Southeast Michigan region. Explains Managing Partner, Ben Lorenz, “Making the transition to work from home and trying to grow the team has been a learning experience for all parties involved. From onboarding, training and just maintaining a high level of communication and team kinship, retaining the ‘Human Element’ in this process has been very important for us and contributes to building the place that we all want to work."
Human Element earned the Adobe Silver Partner status in July of 2020, demonstrating a commitment to a long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnership with Adobe (including Magento, which Adobe acquired in 2018).
About Human Element [http://human-element.com/]
Human Element is an Adobe Silver solution partner, with an Adobe Commerce Specialization, and integration expert for ERP and related business systems, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. While rooted in development and support for leading eCommerce technologies, Human Element has evolved to deliver a full spectrum of services—from strategic consulting to digital marketing—to clients with whom it forms long-term, strategic partnerships.
Through its continued growth as an Adobe Silver Solution Partner with more than 50 Adobe certifications on staff, professional partnerships with technology leaders, and an emphasis on the value of human connections, the company continues to prove its status as a premier service provider in the ever-changing digital commerce industry.
Human Element is a seven-time recipient of the FastTrack award from Ann Arbor SPARK, as well as the Inc 5000 designation for four years running, in recognition of consistent year-over-year growth.
About Adobe Commerce
No other platform gives you the power to create unique and engaging shopping experiences. Enjoy rich, out-of-the-box features, an unlimited ability to customize, a flexible headless architecture, and seamless third-party integrations. With our eCommerce platforms, a global ecosystem of implementation partners, and a vast marketplace of extensions, it’s time to bring your commerce vision to life. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
