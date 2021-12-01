CONTINUITY ANNOUNCES FIRST MEMBERS OF NEW ADVISORY BOARD
Cybersecurity and technology veterans share belief that security for storage and backup systems just be a priority
These top-notch advisors joined Continuity’s Advisory Board because they share the same belief that storage is the most important infrastructure layer for CISOs – at every company”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuity™, a leading provider of cyber resilience solutions, today announced its new Advisory Board of veteran cybersecurity and technology experts. The Advisory Board will help steer the company's strategic vision and growth, and provide insights to shape the company’s offerings to meet the needs of a rapidly changing threat landscape.
— Gil Hecht, CEO, Continuity
“These top-notch advisors joined Continuity’s Advisory Board because they share the same belief that storage is the most important infrastructure layer for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) – at every company. We all share the conviction that storage must be protected and hardened,” said Gil Hecht, founder and CEO of Continuity. “We’ve selected these advisors because they recognize that there’s a huge gap in the market that has to be filled. Their industry knowledge, relationships and business expertise will help us better meet that goal. We’re so excited to welcome them as the first members of Continuity’s Advisory Board."
The advisors include:
● John Meakin is a Cyber Security Advisor to a number of financial services institutions. Previously, Meakin served as CISO at Burberry, GSK, BP and Royal Bank of Scotland.
● George Eapen is the Group CIO (and Former CISO) for Petrofac Limited, one of the world's largest oil and gas companies with 12,000 employees and $6B annual revenue. Eapen is also a Member of the Board of Advisors for IBM Security, and was previously the Group CISO at GE International.
● Joel Fulton was formerly the CISO at Splunk and Deputy CISO at Symantec. He held senior security roles at Google and Starbucks.
● Evan London is Director of Vulnerability Management at Fiserv, a global technology provider serving the financial services industry. He previously analyzed threats for the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.
● Dick Wilkinson previously served as both the CTO and CISO of the New Mexico Supreme Court, as well as holding various roles in the US Army for 20 years
Security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations of storage devices present a significant threat. According to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2021, “Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, requiring the adoption or deployment of cybersecurity tools for active defense...Cyberstorage provides active defense against cyber attack on unstructured data.”
Continuity’s The State of Storage Security Report found that on average, enterprise storage devices have 15 security vulnerabilities. Approximately three of those were considered a high or critical risk rating, meaning they could present a significant compromise if exploited. The company’s Advisory Board will bring decades of industry expertise to help shape the company's product strategy, with a focus on increasing the security posture of its customer base.
Additional Resources:
● Read the NIST Guide for Storage Security – co-authored by Continuity.
● Download the Storage Security Handbook (https://www.continuitysoftware.com/resources/the-storage-security-handbook/) for an overview of the evolution of the storage technology landscape, and a set of practical recommendations on avoiding emerging threats.
● Visit our blog (https://www.continuitysoftware.com/blog/) for storage security insights and advice from company executives and experts.
About Continuity
With the rise in cybersecurity threats, Continuity is the only solution provider that helps enterprises protect their data by securing their storage systems – both on-premises and in the cloud. Continuity’s StorageGuard complements existing data-protection and vulnerability management solutions, by adding a layer of security that prevents attackers from penetrating storage and backup systems which can result in gaining control over practically all of an enterprise’s critical data.
Among Continuity’s customers are the world’s largest financial services firms and Fortune 500 enterprises, including six of the top 10 US banks. For more information, please visit www.continuitysoftware.com
Sarah H Hawley
Continuity
+1 480-292-4640
