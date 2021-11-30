Majority Leader Hoyer Releases 2022 House Floor Schedule

"As we celebrate the enactment of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and passage of the Build Back Better Act, I write to share with you the House schedule for the next two weeks and the calendar for the upcoming year. Please find the 2022 House Calendar here.

"This week, the House will meet its responsibility to avert a government shutdown and pass legislation to keep the government funded into the next calendar year as we continue to work on completing full-fiscal-year appropriations for FY2022. Next week, if the Senate has completed its work on the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act, the House will turn to the critical work of keeping our nation safe by passing that legislation to provide our troops with the pay they deserve and our military with the tools it needs to carry out its missions safely and effectively. The House will also consider the Protecting Our Democracy Act to reassert Congress’s role as a coequal branch of government by addressing the vulnerabilities exploited by former President Trump and his enablers to weaken our democracy, undermine the rule of law, and subvert the system of checks and balances enshrined by the Framers in our Constitution. Before the end of the year, we also must consider legislation to address the debt limit and prevent a manufactured economic catastrophe that would derail our recovery from the pandemic and cause needless suffering to millions of American families. Moreover, we will be ready to act on the Build Back Better Act should the Senate amend it.

"Looking back on the past year, despite ongoing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats delivered on our promises For the People in 2021. This year’s calendar made these achievements possible, and I applaud the tremendous efforts of House Democrats to enact the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure law and to pass the Build Back Better Act, along with passing critical, major legislation:

H.R. 1 – For the People Act of 2021;

H.R. 4 – John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021;

H.R. 5 – Equality Act;

H.R 6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021;

H.R. 7 – Paycheck Fairness Act;

H.R. 8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021;

H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act

H.R. 1280 – George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021;

H.R. 842 – PRO Act of 2021;

H.R. 1065 – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act;

H.R. 1333 – NO BAN Act,

H.R. 1603 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021;

H.R. 1620 – Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021;

H.R. 3985 – ALLIES Act of 2021; and so many others.

"Throughout 2022, we will continue to build on the legislative accomplishments of the past year to ensure everyone in our country has an equal opportunity to make it in America and achieve real economic security.

"One of the reasons why we were so effective this year was the strategic use of committee work days, which have been proven to be efficient and to help the House complete its work in a timely manner while keeping Members, staff, and the public safe during the pandemic. This has allowed committees to prepare legislation for Floor consideration while also providing committees with windows of time when they can meet for business uninterrupted by Floor votes. Our world is continuing to change in response to COVID-19, and the Congress is adapting too. In 2022, the House will continue to make use of committee work days in order to reduce the need for Member travel and to protect the safety and health of those who work on Capitol Hill.

"As you will see from the 2022 calendar, the House will be scheduled for 112 in-session and committee-work days next year. This is on par with the second session of past Congresses and will allow us to continue our busy pace of work on behalf of the American people. It will also provide us with plenty of time in Washington to get our work done For the People. This calendar strikes a careful balance between legislative and committee work, on one hand, and constituent-driven work in our districts, on the other. It will ensure that Members will have sufficient time to spend in their districts meeting with their constituents, hearing from them directly, and communicating the local impact of the historic legislation we are delivering to help them get ahead. As has always been the case, I will provide Members with sufficient advanced notice of any changes to the 2022 calendar as we move through the year.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with each of you in the coming months to see more of President Biden and Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda realized. Together, we can help our constituents build back better, stronger, and safer from this pandemic, expanding economic opportunity and ensuring an equitable recovery for all Americans."

View the schedule for the U.S. House of Representatives for calendar year 2022 here, where you can download a printer-friendly PDF or view the always-up-to-date digital version available by subscription as a webcal through Outlook, Google Calendar, iOS's Calendar app, or many other calendar programs. The digital calendar is also available to view or subscribe through the DomeWatch app (iOS or Android). The U.S. House of Representatives schedule for calendar year 2022 one-pager, provided by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, can be viewed here.

The House will convene for its Second Session on January 10. It will meet for 112 days, including Committee Work Days, in 2022, which is consistent with second-session years in the past. Over the last fifteen years, the House has been scheduled to meet for an average of 111 days during the second session of a Congress. The 2022 schedule seeks to ensure that Members can get their legislative work done in Washington and maximize their time home in their districts interacting directly with constituents.