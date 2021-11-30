Submit Release
Alexey Miller and South Ossetia’s President Anatoly Bibilov discuss issues of cooperation

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Anatoly Bibilov, President of the Republic of South Ossetia, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of their cooperation, focusing in particular on gas supplies to the republic.

Background

In August 2009, Gazprom brought into operation the Dzuarikau – Tskhinval gas trunkline to provide direct gas supplies from the Russian Federation to South Ossetia.

Gas supplies to the republic are carried out under a contract with Gazprom Export.

In April 2010, Gazprom and the Government of South Ossetia signed the Cooperation Agreement until 2029.

 

