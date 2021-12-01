Crypto mining startup Hash Haus is on a fast track for growth with first mining deployment
Hash Haus will deploy 160 miners with Elite Mining Inc, a leader in immersion mining technologyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hash Haus Mining, a young, environmentally conscious and low-cost energy crypto mining fund, has recently purchased 160 Bitmain S19J Pro miners from Minerset.com. The company is poised to begin its first deployment in Pennsylvania using stranded natural gas.
Hash Haus will deploy the miners through a cooperation with Elite Mining Inc (EMI), a green crypto mining company that specializes in immersion mining and mobile mining units. EMI operates across the US, in states like Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Pennsylvania.
“We are reserving 1 megawatt of power through Elite Mining via their partnership with AXP Energy, and will acquire additional miners and power purchase agreements in the near future,“ says Ravi Parikh, Founder of Hash Haus Mining.
As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 Pandemic, many US crypto startups are scaling rapidly as the cryptocurrency market continues its bull run. Hash Haus Mining, founded this year with the mission of using renewable energy to mine BTC, is taking advantage of the moment with such a deal. Based in Texas and California, the young team at Hash Haus Mining is already exploring opportunities in Texas for up to 20 megawatts of additional mining power.
“For years, the US has been building up its mining capacity, and we are now at an inflection point due to the ban on mining in China and the subsequent drop in hash rate. This has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for mining hashrate to migrate into the United States. We are lucky to have caught the proverbial wave at the right time and expect great things for our team and our investors in the coming months," adds Parikh.
Hash Haus’ founding members are passionate about changing the industry for the better. By leveraging renewable power sources, Hash Haus hopes to end the stigma that cryptocurrency mining harms the environment.
“We’re extremely excited to work with the Hash Haus team. Their mission aligns with ours, and they have a dedicated young team that’s ready to make big things happen,” states James Wambold, Executive Vice President of Elite Mining Inc.
“This partnership is a win-win. EMI has the opportunity to expand operations and bring in more mining revenue for investors. By investing in the latest generation mining equipment, and leveraging EMI’s immersion technology and access to stranded natural gas, Hash Haus can potentially achieve great returns for their investors as well,” adds Wambold.
Like Haus Haus Mining, Elite Mining aims to revolutionize the crypto mining industry by using clean energy at scale — which is why this deal has tremendous potential. Both companies have a wealth of talent, resources, and ambition to take crypto mining to a greener, better future.
About Elite Mining Inc
Founded by Justin Podhola in 2016, Elite Mining Inc aims to revolutionize the way cryptocurrencies are mined by using clean energy at scale. EMI acquires, installs and maintains immersion mining hardware to mine digital currencies, using proprietary immersion r and the lowest 2% renewable energy costs in the country.
About Hash Haus
Founded in 2021, Hash Haus is an environmentally friendly and low-cost energy crypto mining fund based out of Texas & California. If you would like to learn more about Hash Haus and becoming a partner, please visit www.hashhausmining.com.
