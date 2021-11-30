EGLE and EPA to hold public hearing on proposed change in construction design of Belleville hazardous waste landfill, Wayne Disposal Inc.

Nov. 24, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 Christine Matlock, Permit Engineer, at 517-290-4612 or MatlockC2@Michigan.gov

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Materials Management Division (MMD), and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a virtual public informational meeting followed by public hearing to discuss the draft approval of the proposed major modification request submitted by Wayne Disposal Inc. (WDI), for its hazardous waste landfill located at 49350 North I-94 Service Drive in Belleville, Michigan. Once approved by MMD, the proposed modification would allow WDI to change the landfill liner design for the hazardous waste landfill.

The meeting will provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from EGLE and EPA staff, and allow interested persons to submit verbal and written statements regarding the draft approval. The virtual public meeting begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, followed by a formal public hearing.

Visit Michigan.gov/USEcologyWDI for the application, additional site information, and to access the meeting link. Those interested in attending may pre-register or join at the time of the meeting. To join by phone only, call 636-651-3142, and use conference code 374288. More information also is available at EPA.gov/PCBs/WDI or at the Belleville Library, 167 4th Street, Belleville, Michigan 48111.

