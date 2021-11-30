VIRSIG ANNOUNCES CERTIFICATION BY THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AS AN 8(A) MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS
FIRM IS NOW BOTH A SDVOSB AND MBE
...being an 8(a) will allow us to offer the best technology available, via a significantly easier gateway...”PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIRSIG, LLC., with headquarters in New York, is a Federally certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) technology company that has announced it has been accepted into the United States Small Business Administration's 8(a) Minority Business Development Program. Entrance into the 8(a) program was granted after VIRSIG completed a year-long venture through SBA’s rigorous application process to meet the federal government’s standards for the program.
— Brian Valenza
As a certified Minority 8(a) firm, VIRSIG can provide advantages to its clients both in the government and private sectors. This includes a simplified and streamlined procurement process by employing the unique 8(a) contracting method. “As a company truly focused on our client’s needs, being an 8(a) will allow us to offer the best technology available, via a significantly easier gateway,” said Brian Valenza. VIRSIG’s CEO and co-founder.
The 8(a) certification includes a SBA-supported nine-year business development program providing training, counseling, marketing, and technical assistance within the federal government contracting marketplace. Further, Dan Kime, V.P. of VIRSIG’s Federal Enterprise Solutions added: “Certified 8(a) firms can compete for set-aside and sole-sourced federal contracts, and this is advantageous to our clients, significantly speeding up the process for their needs.” According to FY2000 statistics, 8(a) certified firms make up 0.02% of the 32 million US small businesses. In FY2020, those firms were awarded $34 billion in federal contracts, including $9 billion in 8(a) set-aside awards and $11 billion in 8(a) sole-source awards. Sole-source awards are available up to a ceiling of $4 million for goods and services that have been set aside for certified firms.
“VIRSIG is honored to be selected for this, and I believe it will be an important mechanism for any prospective partners within the commercial, state and federal sectors that are looking for the unique value we can bring to their mission.” said Glenn Taylor, VIRSIG’s Executive Director and co-founder.
VIRSIG is a global technology firm focused on secure networks, video surveillance, detection, and access control, and related solutions. They protect people, places and data by identifying then addressing cybersecurity, infrastructure, perimeter, and site vulnerabilities. Learn more at: www.virsig.com.
Shelomo Alfassa
VIRSIG LLC
+1 718-819-6400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn