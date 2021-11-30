Colorado School Energy Managers Targeting Indoor Air Quality
IAQ Distribution Shares Air Quality Strategies to Protect Students and Teachers
IAQ provides multiple weapons to combat airborne viruses. We are proud to join with so many public sector organizations and private companies to provide this technology and peace of mind.”LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a presentation to the Colorado Association of School District Energy Managers (CASDEM) by experts from IAQ Distribution (and its affiliated Alliance Companies), many school leaders are focusing on improving air quality in schools to protect students, teachers, and visitors.
"At CASDEM, we promote energy management and resource conservation in schools in Colorado by sharing best practices, engaging in cooperative efforts, building partnerships and skills, and learning about advances in technologies and products,” stated CASDEM Chairperson Shannon Oliver. “With increased focus on building operations during the pandemic, particularly those related to ventilation and indoor air quality, every school leader is looking to ensure they are using every layer of protection available to them. Students and teachers deserve to be in a safe environment, and we are a key component in providing that environment. Learning more from the experts at IAQ Distribution is an excellent opportunity for our membership.”
On November 18th experts from IAQ including Chris Fall President of IAQ Distribution, and Kimberlee Smith shared best practices to improve air quality in schools at the CASDEM Conference at St. Vrain Valley School District.
The host of the event, Kelly Kinsman of St. Vrain Valley School District stated, “Poor indoor air impacts student learning, and the health of everyone inside. Taking action now to protect our schools must be a priority for school leaders. We are grateful the IAQ team shared so many options and best practices to consider.”
“Many government agencies, public and private schools, and other municipal offices throughout the United States are procuring and deploying IAQ products to protect indoor air quality,” explained Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “We were honored to share our experiences helping school leaders protect students and teachers at CASDEM – especially how proper indoor air quality management procedures could have positive effects on health and reducing existing energy use.”
Technologies available through IAQ Distribution that kill airborne pathogens are reimbursable through FEMA Emergency Funds and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, specifically, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
IAQ Distribution offers an array of product lines to protect indoor air quality. The Air Guardian and WellAir products (including its multiple patented Nano Strike technologies) are popular solutions many schools deploy. Additionally, IAQ Distribution provides customers options to utilize the uHoo Air Management Monitoring System to measure indoor air quality.
“IAQ provides multiple weapons to combat airborne viruses,” stated Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “In an era of uncertainty, an immense sense of relief is provided once IAQ Distribution has implemented indoor air quality solutions. We are proud to join with so many other public sector organizations and private companies to provide this technology and peace of mind.”
The CASDEM mission is to promote energy management and resource conservation in schools and throughout the state of Colorado by sharing best practices, engaging in cooperative efforts, building partnerships and skills, and learning about cutting-edge products, technologies, services, and offerings.
IAQ Distribution distributes and its Alliance Companies install award-winning, innovative, and energy-efficient medical devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and ensure the safety of everyone inside.
