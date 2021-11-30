Catsy Selected as a Top-Rated PIM for 2021 by SoftwareWorld
Software review platform recognizes Catsy in PIM software round-up.
We are committed to equipping online businesses with the tools to streamline not only the shift of their products to digital shelves but also every part of their experience.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product information management and digital asset management vendor Catsy is recognized by SoftwareWorld as a top-rated PIM. SoftwareWorld is a review platform that curates lists of the most promising options in various software categories, helping businesses make suitable choices. The recently published list of PIM providers establishes Catsy PIM as a top-rated solution for midmarket brands.
— Ceejay Teku, Founder of Catsy
Reviewing SaaS in nearly every niche, SoftwareWorld helps businesses reduce their time assessing potential solutions. The platform draws insight from principal voices in the software space, such as G2 and Capterra, to create a concise line-up of noteworthy tools. As a software with a 4.8 rating on both leading review sites, Catsy has a space alongside trusted PIM providers.
According to SoftwareWorld, “Catsy has built a strong reputation in the PIM industry over the last few years and gives brands the ability to manage their product data efficiently with optimized web performance for a smooth shopping experience on all online points of sales.” This aligns with Catsy’s mission to “help organizations create superior economic performance with digital assets and product content.” The acknowledgment signifies Catsy’s progress in establishing authentic relationships with clients and industry partners.
The influx of diverse PIM systems on the market means more options for the growing number of eCommerce businesses. A PIM software round-up helps organizations choose the right solution for their business. In 2021, creating an agile digital process has become a high priority. Newer organizations have spent more on migrating to an online eCommerce experience, yet remain behind others who have been online before COVID-19.
“We are committed to equipping online businesses with the tools to streamline not only the shift of their products to digital shelves but also every part of their experience,” says Ceejay Teku, Catsy founder. Improving collaboration, customer experience, catalog management, supplier and distributor relationships are all essential aims of the Catsy PIM system.
About Catsy:
Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across online, retail & distribution channels. Catsy PIM is a cloud-based system that centralizes & publishes product data such as product specifications, marketing content, logistics data, and digital assets. Catsy’s centralized workflow empowers users to author and publish product content all in one place. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
