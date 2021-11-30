Showing Our Thanks This Giving Tuesday

Nov 30, 2021

By Tom Cosgrove, Senior Manager, Program and Development, FMI Foundation/Health and Well-being, FMI

The Thanksgiving holiday is an exciting time of year for so many people. It is an opportunity to get together with family or friends (or both!) and celebrate a delicious family meal. It is also a time to give thanks for all that has happened throughout the year. Despite the global pandemic, I think we all have a lot to be thankful for, including all of the workers within our industry – the essential workers – that keep the country fed every day.

We at the FMI Foundation would like to thank all of the companies that have supported our efforts in the past, especially those that stepped up to support us in this year of uncertainty. Your generosity gives us the opportunity to support the entire food retail industry. This January will be the first in-person fundraiser for the FMI Foundation in two years, Stir It Up!. Thank you to those companies that have already pledged their support.

The FMI Foundation relies on the generosity of the food retail industry to fund its programming all year long. This year, we expanded the Foundation’s program portfolio beyond last year’s programming to include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and two different Gene Editing programs — Responsible Use of Gene Editing and Consumer Acceptance of Gene Edited Foods Part 2. We are also looking to expand programming even further in 2022 to include projects around the future of the workforce in the food retail industry.

#GivingTuesday with FMI Foundation

For those of you that haven’t yet pledged your support, we encourage you to take advantage of Giving Tuesday (today!) and pledge your support for the FMI Foundation. You can do so filling out the pledge form on Page 4 of the prospectus or reach out to the FMI Foundation team directly at foundation@fmi.org.

Thank you for all you do for the industry, and we hope that you and your family had a great Thanksgiving!