True Love and Suffering: A Caretaker’s Memoir of Trauma, Despair, and Other Blessings

True Love & Suffering

A beautiful, heart-wrenching story of trauma, love, grace, and the ultimate meaning of life.

You taught me the gentle spirit and iron discipline. You inspire, teach, and touch with your love and commitment to your beautiful wife.” — Shevaun Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book Description: After only a year of marriage, Pavel Ythjall found himself staring into the eyes of a neurosurgeon who told him point-blank: “Your wife will be paralyzed, neck down, for life.”

At the time, Pavel had a broken neck too. His vertebrae were supported by a halo screwed directly into his skull. A tragic accident on the way to a Christmas party had changed their lives forever.

They had no family to help them. The doctor predicted Kat would find a way to kill herself, despite the paralysis. As reality sank in, everyone thought Pavel would leave her. But he was their only hope of discovering a new way to move forward—together.

A beautiful, heart-wrenching story of trauma, love, grace, and the ultimate meaning of life, True Love and Suffering was born from the global movement around Pavel and Kat’s incredible journey. Join thousands around the world who have discovered their own strength, resilience, and hope for true love through the inspiring lives of these two heroes.

About the Author

Pavel Ythjall is one of the top contemporary photographers for women in fitness in America. He came to the United States from Sweden to pursue the American dream. He was well on his way when tragedy struck.

Readers will learn about love, resilience and grace. A rare glimpse into the lives of a caregiver and his wife, both should have been dead but fought to live, for the love of life itself.

