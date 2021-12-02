Freedom Universal Reaches Final at Future of Impact Summit
Freedom Universal's use of “audacious innovation” in FinTech to create a fairer society is commended by impact-driven entrepreneurs, VCs and UN officials.
Freedom Universal has set out a FinTech vision that would see the global financial industry hailed as champions of humanity”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Universal Basic Income Corp., the digital banking FinTech that champions ethics and social wellbeing over corporate profits, has been recognized by XOCO’s Future of Impact Summit 2021, for its drive to transform financial services to improve the lives of ordinary people.
— Dion Mavath, CVO, Freedom Universal
Fresh from successfully completing an acceleration program with Mbanq Labs, Freedom Universal, presents a vision of the world where financial institutions’ primary goal is to use their power and profits to help humankind rather than to squeeze out maximum revenue.
XOCO’s Future of Impact Summit brings together impact-driven entrepreneurs, investors, digital leaders and empowerment champions to inspire action towards an equitable, inclusive and sustainable world by 2030.
Jessica Espinoza, CEO and co-founder of XOCO, says “We're so thrilled to have Freedom Universal among the finalists of our Future of Impact 2021 Startup Connect fellows. This innovative venture, spearheaded by Dion Mavath, is exactly the kind of audacious innovation we seek to accelerate with the Future of Impact Summit Startup Connect. I look forward to our continued collaboration on the scale up journey.”
Dion Mavath, CVO of Freedom Universal, says, “Freedom Universal has set out a FinTech vision that would see the global financial industry hailed as champions of humanity. Our business model aims to implement a Universal Basic Income (UBI) for all account holders, regardless of wealth or monthly income, in the form of a Depositor's Dividend each month.
“A universal basic income would be a huge leap forward towards fighting global poverty and wealth inequality. As well as lobbying for governments and banks to implement such a scheme, Freedom Universal has taken the initiative to lead by example and provide a UBI through its own FinTech banking platform.
“We are grateful to XOCO for its educational initiatives, especially helping us to better understand gender lens investing and diversity in business, as well as the opportunity to form connections with other impact-driven entrepreneurs. It is a pleasure to work with like-minded people to create a better world.”
XOCO is a non-profit that combines edtech with digital skills development and on-the-job training, to create new pathways for girls at risk of sexual exploitation to skilled jobs of the future. It empowers adolescent girls in the Global South to leapfrog to digital jobs of the future. www.xocounlimited.org
Freedom Universal Basic Income Corp. is a revolutionary digital banking FinTech that prioritizes ethics and wellbeing over profits. It will provide a Monthly Depositor’s Dividend to all of its customers upon launch. www.freedomuniversalbank.com
Freedom Universal is a proud graduate of Mbanq Labs, a leading FinTech and digital banking accelerator. labs.mbanq.io
