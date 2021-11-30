IOSH Managing Safely courses delivered by Centaur Training Services
Approved IOSH training provided by Centaur Training Services delivers the Managing Safely training course for managers and supervisors.
It's in the best interest of all businesses to embrace health and safety training”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNTIED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trials and tribulations of dealing with the COVID -19 pandemic in the workplace in order to protect employees, customers and the wider public have seen businesses adopt a wide array of protocols and procedures all related to health and safety. There is no doubt about it, this has been extremely important and necessary for the health and wellbeing of us all, but whilst the pandemic got our attention and compelled businesses and organisations into action, the same cannot always be said about the wider scope of health and safety and risk assessment.
— Rose Watkins
Managing Safely can address this problem. Training enables those who manage within a business or organisation to meet their health and safety responsibilities, giving them the knowledge and skills to protect their co-workers, customers and site visitors from risk.
The Employment Rights Act 1996 makes it a legal requirement for employers to protect their employees ‘against suffering any harm because of any reasonable actions they take on health and safety grounds’. In addition to legal obligations, health and safety training also helps business reduce costs, lower risk, lower employee absence and minimise accident frequency. It also can lessen the threat of legal action and improve the businesses standing and reputation among suppliers, partners and stakeholders. It is therefore in the best interest of all businesses to embrace health and safety training, like the tried and tested IOSH Manage Safely health and safety course, which is specifically structured towards businesses and suitable for all sectors.
Approved IOSH training providers like Centaur Training Services deliver the Managing Safely training with a hands on, jargon-free format that will engage and inspire line managers. The course is filled with memorable and thought-provoking facts and case studies that help drive the points home over the whole course. Each module is backed by crystal clear examples and recognisable scenarios, and summaries reinforce the key learning points. Attendance of the Managing Safely Centaur Training course has helped a wide range of businesses achieve greater productivity, with fewer hours lost due to sickness and accidents, and encouraged development of company-wide safety awareness cultures, an increased appreciation for safety measures and an increase in active staff involvement to improve the workplace.
Delegates leave the course with a checklist of actions and other materials to try out and implement when they get back to their own workplaces. They also gain a nationally recognised and respected certification for managers and supervisors, the IOSH Managing Safely award.
The course covers health, safety and environmental basics with focus on the following topics:
• Assessing risks
• Controlling risks
• Understanding responsibilities
• Understanding hazards
• Investigating incidents
• Measuring performance
• Protecting our environment
Health and safety training makes employees more aware of potential dangers, helps to make them feel valued and gives them confidence and clarity regarding safety in the workplace.
To find out more about the IOSH Managing Safely course at Centaur Training and to get information about a wide range of other off and on-site, and e-training courses go to https://www.centaurtraining.co.uk/.
Media contact at Piranha Digital
Don Fryer
Piranha Digital
+44 1772 888331
email us here