Alexey Oleynikov put in charge of Gazprom Transgaz Tchaikovsky

Alexey Oleynikov has been elected Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Tchaikovsky.

Alexey Oleynikov was born in 1982. He graduated from Ural State Technical University, majoring in Gas Turbine & Steam Turbine Units and Engines. He has a PhD degree in Engineering.

He has been employed with Gazprom for about 13 years.

Between 2009 and 2017, he rose through the ranks from Electronics Engineer to Chief Engineer – Deputy Head of the Orenburgskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center, branch of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg.

2018–2021: Head of the Maloistokskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg.

Background

Gazprom Transgaz Tchaikovsky is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. The company operates over 10,500 kilometers of gas pipelines and transmits about 300 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

 

