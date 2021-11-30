InfoClutch Offers An Annual Membership Plan for 2022
Ring in the New Year with a shower of exciting offers and deals, starting from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the festive spirit in the air and a new year waiting in the wings to be ushered in, InfoClutch decided to give its customers something to cheer about.
For the customers whose Purchase Value Order is above $3000, the service provider would like to reward them with a delectable range of offers. Additionally, they will be eligible to enroll for the New Membership Plan, under which they can place nearly five orders anytime between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.
“The mission of InfoClutch is to provide its customers with the best resources possible to help them ace their sales and marketing targets. With extensive customization, there is something for every kind of business, big and small,” said Robert Jordan, Media Relations Manager at InfoClutch.
On Purchase Order Value Avail Offer
Above $3000 Flat 5%
$5000 - $7500 Flat 10%
$7500 - $10,000 Flat 15%
Above $10,000 Flat 20%
About InfoClutch:
With InfoClutch's extensive range of mailing lists, businesses can design marketing campaigns according to their wish and execute them to perfection. Access to real-time marketing data and mailing lists segmented industry-wise, region-wise, and profession-wise will ensure that your target audience is kept in the loop about the latest products, services, and discounts – everything you want them to know.
Utilize this offer, and get the marketing arsenal all sharp and polished for the year that lies ahead!
