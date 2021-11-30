Amanda Madorno of Roam Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Madorno, award-winning coach and business consultant believes emotional intelligence (EQ) is the foundation of leadership excellence, yet many leaders need more than they possess.

“Emotional intelligence is about the level of deep and honest personal insight we have about ourselves: who we are, and what emotionally drives our behaviors in specific situations,” says Amanda. “It’s also about understanding how we impact people through our words and our behavior.”

Amanda is the founder of Roam Consulting LLC, a leadership coaching and development firm. She works with seasoned C-suite executives as well as emerging leaders on building their emotional intelligence to be more effective in their leadership roles.

“Over time, most leaders develop unconscious biases and blind spots. Leaders can also be emotionally impulsive without realizing it. These things are often at the root of many leadership failures,” says Amanda. “That’s why self-awareness and self-regulation are two of the most important EQ competencies for leaders. As you develop greater personal insight and understand why it may be important to make changes in your behavior and your mindset, you are much more able to influence, inspire and motivate those you lead. It's all interconnected.”

Amanda’s leadership coaching and consulting is informed by what she herself has learned as a leader. Her experience includes 18 assignments as an Interim CEO, often in pressured situations where she needed to orchestrate financial and management turnarounds.

“I was placed in situations where I needed to build my team’s trust and deliver results quickly,” recalls Amanda. “I was able to observe the real mistakes leaders make and the real issues behind leadership failure. Over and over again, it was more about who that leader was then their technical competency.”

What makes Roam Consulting unique is her Leadership with Horses leadership development program, where she teaches leaders how to improve their emotional intelligence through interactions with horses. This type of experiential learning has been shown to be amazingly effective at helping leaders in a transformative way.

“It turns out horses are pretty darn emotionally intelligent,” says Amanda. “Horses intuitively understand team dynamics; they've been living in herds for 3 million years, far longer than humans have lived in community. They survive and thrive based on their team interactions, so they naturally seek out leadership. Strong team connections, clear roles, and trust in each other is part of what helps them feel safe and happy as prey animals. They’re incredible metaphors for leaders and have something very powerful to offer us.”

Horses respond in the moment to how you show up as a leader. They offer unfiltered feedback, no politics. Leaders learn that how they deal with horses is often how they deal with people.

“The program is about helping leaders become aware of their behavior in real time and what happens when they change it,” says Amanda.

Close Up Radio will feature Amanda Madorno in an interview with Jim Masters on December 2nd at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.roamconsultingllc.com