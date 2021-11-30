Sandy Anderson Consulting and Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we face challenges how do we react? Do we fall apart, react in ways we regret later or respond in ways that acutaluy build connection with those around us? Because life brings the unexpected having resilience, the ability to cope and adapt, not only helps us better handle life’s stresses it improves how we show up for others and even ourselves, especially in the midst of challenge. So what builds capacity, that greater resilience to face challenges both professional and personally? What if we actually can thrive versus simply surviving in the challgens we face?

Sandy is an organizational consultant and professional coach and the Founder of Sandy Anderson Consulting and Coaching. Her work is focused on bringing evidence-based practices and strategies to create action driven conversations that transform how we lead, live and love.

“The core of my work is focused on fueling resiliency by serving organizations, teams, and individuals through my training, retreats, tools, and coaching,” says Sandy. To design their life and work with less regret and more intention.”

Weaving a wealth of knowledge, passion, training, and diverse life experiences to her practice, Sandy guides clients to discovering increased confidence, self awareness, and practical strategies to be a better version of themselves at the tables they influence and impact.

“Resiliency is not just bouncing back from a difficulty, it can also look like crawling slowly, yet relentlessly towards balance and realignment,” says Sandy. “Understanding capacity and how it relates to the discruptions and detours we each face is an important part of fostering resiliency in our organizations, teams, and personal wellbeing.

Sandy’s ultimate mission, her WHY, is to “create spaces where people can explore potential, emerge vision, and engage strategy to live and work with greater resiliency.” To design conversations that invite experimenting with potential and design strategies that her clients can leverage to create organizational cultures and team environments rooted in resiliency.

Through professional interative training, speaking, writing and coaching, Sandy guides clients through exploring components that build resiliency, that expand capacity especially in the midst of challenge. This work directly influences recruitment, retention and engagement in a time when all three are feeling the crush of disruptions and unexpected changes on a daily basis.

An effective tool to elevate resiliency that has been utilized with great success by hundreds of clients is the table principles™. Because organizational cultures and environments are created by our collective and individual habits and behaviors, the table principles offer a concrete start point. The ten principles prompts and practices invite us to discover what behaviors serve well or possibly sabotage how we work and our relationship with those we work with. The very people we need to accomplish the organization's mission.

“As a leadership and life coach, I recognize that how we lead in our workplace impacts how people go home to their families,” Sandy explains. “Likewise, the choices we make in our individual lives influence how we lead so these two worlds merge. How we live impacts how we lead. We saw this merging happen in 2020 like never before a fluid and continual influencing between home and work.”

“Organizations, regardless of size, for or nonprofit, don’t have the capacity [time, energy and finances] to engage in “a new workplace culture program” that fades away like the other “falvors of the month” that are lost and discarded due to lack of relevancy. The leadership and those in their care don’t have the mental bandwidth for the one and done training that doesn’t deliver the desired sustainable change in the areas of behaviors, both individually or collectively as a team.”

“They are craving simplicity the practical and sustainable strategieis that created the day to day conversations that transform how we show up at the tables we influence or if we even show up. That is what I offer, simple strategies make grand impact as they identify what they want their work and lives to look, feel and function like, then dig into what will move them towards that vision!”

