DeepSquare Completes $2 million Round to Bring a Vision of Sustainable High-Performance Computing to Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable High Performance Computing pioneer DeepSquare has completed a $2 million round on their journey to bring decentralized, responsible, sustainable, and managed High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service to life.
Compute-intensive applications like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), climate modeling, and automation require significant resources — consuming gigawatts of power each year and are affordable only to large corporations. The DeepSquare vision is to bring the latest technologies together to drastically reduce electrical consumption through renewable sources and deliver supercomputer-strength processing power within reach of small businesses, researchers, and academic institutions for the first time.
The completion of this round coincides with the deployment of the first DeepSquare computing cluster on the HES - EPFL Institute campus in the Energypolis building in Sion, Switzerland where all of the recovered heat is injected into Sion’s central district heating from day one. The cluster utilizes the latest Nvidia [$NVDA] and AMD [$AMD] chipsets, Submer immersion cooling systems, and workload management software provided by csquare.ai and isquare.ai.
“I’m super-proud of the DeepSquare team and our community of developers, providers, and token-holders,” said Diarmuid Daltún, DeepSquare Project Lead, Founder and Board Member. “In four short months we have brought together technology partners from around the world who share our vision for more powerful computing in a smaller footprint.”
The funds will be used to grow the association and establish additional sustainable computing clusters.
About DeepSquare
DeepSquare is a community-owned association that is building a decentralized, responsible, and sustainable ecosystem for High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service. Empowered by the blockchain, project contributors are rewarded and governance maintained via a system of secure tokens that authenticate participation and voting rights. Learn more about the DeepSquare Project, the sustainable technology stack, and how you can participate at the DeepSquare website: https://www.deepsquare.io/
Maja Kehic
Compute-intensive applications like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), climate modeling, and automation require significant resources — consuming gigawatts of power each year and are affordable only to large corporations. The DeepSquare vision is to bring the latest technologies together to drastically reduce electrical consumption through renewable sources and deliver supercomputer-strength processing power within reach of small businesses, researchers, and academic institutions for the first time.
The completion of this round coincides with the deployment of the first DeepSquare computing cluster on the HES - EPFL Institute campus in the Energypolis building in Sion, Switzerland where all of the recovered heat is injected into Sion’s central district heating from day one. The cluster utilizes the latest Nvidia [$NVDA] and AMD [$AMD] chipsets, Submer immersion cooling systems, and workload management software provided by csquare.ai and isquare.ai.
“I’m super-proud of the DeepSquare team and our community of developers, providers, and token-holders,” said Diarmuid Daltún, DeepSquare Project Lead, Founder and Board Member. “In four short months we have brought together technology partners from around the world who share our vision for more powerful computing in a smaller footprint.”
The funds will be used to grow the association and establish additional sustainable computing clusters.
About DeepSquare
DeepSquare is a community-owned association that is building a decentralized, responsible, and sustainable ecosystem for High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service. Empowered by the blockchain, project contributors are rewarded and governance maintained via a system of secure tokens that authenticate participation and voting rights. Learn more about the DeepSquare Project, the sustainable technology stack, and how you can participate at the DeepSquare website: https://www.deepsquare.io/
Maja Kehic
DeepSquare
maja@deepsquare.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn