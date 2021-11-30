Infatuation with Indian Classical Music – In Service for Decades
Passing on the Flame of Indian Classical Music to the Next GenerationGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phenomenon of emergence of artists attached to various lines with unusual talent and creative skill is explained variously. Aptitude for art comes down in inheritance engrained in one's temperament. Some others attribute it to hard work, devotion and ratification to art while others believe it is sheer good luck to have an opportunity of being initiated into the fabrication of art and getting guidance and training at the feet of a hallowed guru in nutshell inbuilt capability coupled with constant process of cultivation through experience, practice and creativity go a long way to achieve artistic perfection.
The Charisma
Since artists are blessed to owe their recognition to a combination of all these prerequisites. This is how I could understand Prof. Baldev Singh Bali's elevation to one of the most charismatic and impressive vocal singers in the state with a flair for classical Indian music. He has served the Institute of Music and Fine Arts Jammu as the Dean of the College and Head of the Music Faculty. It is his devotion to music and mastery over its intricacies and nuances that reveals his real identity.
Family Tradition
Music came to him as part of a tradition in the ancestral lineage. His grandfather, Sardar Kartar Singh Bali, who had served the Dogra rulers of his time as the military secretary as well as foreign affairs aid, was known to possess a craze for music concerts at his home and invite noted musicians even from outside of the State to participate in them.
Prof. Baldev Singh Bali’s father, Sardar Surinder Singh Bali, picked up the thread and stuck to the family’s tradition to patronize music. He had been the chairman of the “Sangeet Mahavidyalya”, a prestigious private music institution of Jammu, for almost two decades.
Revered teachers
Prof. Baldev Singh Bali also referred as Prof. B.S.Bali also benefitted from two other essential ingredients that contributed in tempering the artist and bringing out the best him, pupillage and practice. Ram Prashad Razdan was the first guru from whom he, starting from as early as 1957, learnt classical music for about ten years. He also got opportunity to learn from other maestros. In 1958, the legendary classical singer Pt. Bhimsen Joshi came to Jammu for a Radio engagement. Prof. Baldev Singh Bali met him and got his blessings, as the young musician was determined not to miss any chance to gain from the Legendary Singer. After that incident Prof. Bali has been a disciple of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Ji and learnt from him the Kirana Gharana Gayaki. He has been a part of several music conferences and performances with Pt. Bhimsen Joshi ji and it was only after his GuruJi’s ashirwaad and permission that he started performing and showing his talent to the world.
Prof. Baldev Singh Bali have been participating in the All-India music conferences with the eminent artist of the country since 1960, in and outside the state. He has been awarded with several felicitations in his life time. Some of his prestigious honours are – he was bestowed with State Award on my contribution in the field of Music in the year 1996 by Governor, J & K State, Gen. K. V. Krishna Rao. He was also felicitated by the Chief Secretary of J&K State, Mr. Ashok Kumar in the Music Concert held in R. R. Auditorium, Jammu, in 1996. Felicitated and awarded the title “SANGEET SHREE” by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh on the occasion of 30 All India Pandit Bhaskar Rao Conference of Music and Dance. Felicitated by Bharat Vikas Parishad, Jammu, on the occasion of its Annual Function for my contribution in the field of Music.
He was Awarded “UPADHI PATRA” (Sangeet Varidhi) by the then Lt. Governor of Delhi, Dr. A. N. Jha in 1972. He was also felicitated by Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Jammu in 1995, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Jammu in 1995, Folk Stage Society in year 1991and has also been presented with a Silver Medal on my performance by the then Prime Minister of the J & K Sh. Sheikh Mohd. Abdullah in. 1952.
Prof. Baldev Singh Bali is also an ex-member on advisory panel of AIR, Jammu, interview Board member of the institute of Music and Fine Arts constituted by the J & K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, member of Local Audition Board of Radio Kashmir.
Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy and Swar Kala Sangam
Prof. Baldev Singh Bali along with her daughter Ms. Mukta Mehta is still continuing to pass on the flame of Indian classical Music to students. He is instrumental in forming Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy along with his daughter and disciple Ms. Mukta Mehta. which ensures classical knowledge is spread and there are no geographical barriers for the same. Mukta is also following her fathers’ steps and in continuation has Launched two Major aspects – Short term Courses in Indian Classical Music with certification from Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy and Online Courses by Swar Kala Sangam - a portal for online music classes (www.swarkalasangam.com). The online portal of Swar Kala Sangam will mainly focus on taking the Indian classical Music and Dance Courses online while Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy will be instrumental in maintaining the Quality standards of the courses and provide certifications.
Mukta Mehta also believes that the Indian classical music education is a must and one should defiantly possess a classical art form and be connected to the Heritage. The children and even their parents are so much influenced by the western culture that they are somehow losing the rich cultural values in their children which needs to be imbibed in and ensure that the cultural heritage is taken forward by the generations to come.
Is it possible to learn music online?
Indian Classical Music helps to improve the tonality of the voice and helps with developing a melodious voice that is pleasing to the ears. Join online music classes and online singing classes to live your Dream
Monish Mehta
swar kala sangam
+91 95608 83339
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Mukta Mehta Tribute to Guru Ji Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Ji - Ram Bhajan - Shree Ram Bhajan Shri Ram Bhajans