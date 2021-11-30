Multi-Award Winning Talk Show Host, Angelena Bonet, Says Meeting Jay Leno At NBC Studios Inspired Her
Multi-award winning talk show host and creator of "Heart Of The Matter", Angelena Bonet, says meeting Jay Leno at the NBC Burbank Studios was a pivotal moment.
I've been blessed with many special moments in my career but being at the taping of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno at NBC Studios was definitely a pivotal moment. Meeting him has inspired my own show!”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, of Crystal Heart Productions, has won the prestigious 'Social Awareness Award' at the Vegas Movie Awards. The award was given for Angelena's inspiring web series, "Heart Of The Matter", which is focussed on women empowerment. "Heart Of The Matter" features exceptional visuals and inspiring interviews. Filmed in Australia, Canada and the United States Angelena produces her web series in its entirety. She interviews women all around the world and from all walks of life. Vegas Movie Awards jury created this category when they viewed her show.
When Australian born, Bonet was in Los Angeles in 2008 she attended a live taping of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Jay came out before the show to warm up the audience and he asked if anyone wanted to come up on stage and say hello. He chose Angelena to come up on his stage and meet him and she felt right in her element. He asked her what she did for a living and she told him she was a model and working on an pop rock album. He noted that she had an Australian accent and made reference to the late Steve Irwin, whom he had had on his show as a guest many times over the years. He then asked her to sing something so she sang one of her original songs Downtown a cappella. She was then invited back to the show a few weeks later on her birthday and got to meet Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian U.K. star Ben Barnes. Feeling completely at ease with Jay on his set was another television appearance that had an impact on her and inspired her own show.
A former international model and actress, she experienced two life changing tragedies, which inspired her to create her production company, Crystal Heart Productions. She has chronicled her journey in her documentary films and created her online talk show "Heart Of The Matter" in 2014 in Toronto. Bonet has won over 250 film festival awards worldwide for her talk show, documentary short film "Change The World", her documentary feature film tetralogy and original soundtrack which have been produced entirely by herself. "Change The World" recently screened in Tokyo, Seoul, New York, Munich, Sweden, Rome and South America. She has been the recipient of many awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival, the 'Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival in The Bahamas and numerous 'Best Inspirational Film' awards. "Heart Of The Matter' won the 'Social Awareness Award' at the Vegas Movie Awards.
As a global ambassador for women and girls, Angelena is a voice for those who cannot speak, or those struggling to heal. Now empowered by the crime that almost took her life, Angelena is a warrior in the fight to end violence against women. She had the intention of interviewing women and girls all around the world and from all walks of life for an online talk show "Heart Of The Matter", and thus allowing women’s voices to be heard. She has interviewed women's rights leaders such as President Obama's Women's Equality Advisor Tina Tchen, Tony award-winning playwright and activist Eve Ensler, CEO of Canadian Women's Foundation, Paulette Senior and Australian Journalist, Tracey Spicer, to name but a few.
Bonet has served as the Australian Ambassador for World Mental Health Day, an official blogger for OXFAM, a public speaker at V Day One Billion Rising Organization events and a current member of the RAINN Organization Speaker Bureau in Washington D.C.
IMDb Qualifying, Vegas Movie Awards, is a prestigious and caring International Film Festival for filmmakers and screenwriters looking for global recognition and exposure, based in one of the most dynamic and classy cities in the world. Now in its third year, the Vegas Movie Awards™ is one of the most influential and fastest-growing Festivals worldwide, with exciting competitions aimed at the best talents that Independent Cinema has to offer nowadays.
