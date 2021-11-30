Submit Release
Inslee, Constantine, Durkan statement on Omicron variant

Gov. Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan released a statement on the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. 

"The discovery of the Omicron variant does not change our approach to fighting the pandemic. We are continuing to urge everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask and be safe.

"Public health officials say it will take a couple weeks to better understand this variant. As we learn more about the implications of this variant in our state, we must remember the Delta variant remains the dominant strain. People should feel empowered by and make good use of the tools already available to protect each other. The ways we’re fighting the pandemic are saving lives every day. We don’t know of any Omicron variant cases in Washington to date, but we won’t be surprised when that day comes. Thanks to science, we are more prepared to fight this variant than any of its predecessors.

"That means getting fully vaccinated, or getting a booster shot if eligible. Boosters increase the strength of your antibody response. If you or someone you know has traveled abroad recently, it’s important to get tested for COVID again. Be vigilant for any symptoms – such as fever or fatigue – and mask up in public settings. We all have the power to keep our communities safe."

