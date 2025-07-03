Prostate Cancer Market Size to Reach USD 24,930.6 Million by 2035 - Epidemiology Report by IMARC Group
The report provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prostate cancer market size reached a value of USD 13,049.5 million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 24,930.6 million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.06% during 2025-2035.
The prostate cancer market stands as a comprehensive world ecosystem that supports diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate cancer. This vast sector covers a very broad category of diagnostic tools, methods of treatments, and a strong pharmaceutical pipeline, treating the disease from its initial stages to very advanced stages. It is thus a dynamic market that keeps on evolving with huge progress in precision medicine, immune therapeutics, and therapies aimed at a great degree of specific targeting.
Innovations and Trends Shaping 2025
The prostate cancer market in 2025 is characterized by the latest innovations in both diagnosis and therapies. Diagnostic technologies are constantly improving, making detection more accurate and at an earlier stage. The most important trends involve the enhancement of the precision of PSA tests, including PSA velocity measurements, and applying PSA density calculations to improve diagnostic accuracy. In addition, new imaging modalities like multiparametric MRI and PSMA PET-CT scans are increasingly available, enhancing early detection and disease staging accuracy. Genomic testing and data analytics integration is also rising in popularity, especially in North America, enhancing precision medicine strategies further. One of the emerging trends is the expanded use of new combination therapies to enhance outcomes and bypass treatment resistance.
Recent advancements involve the approval of new combinations, like talazoparib with enzalutamide, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients with certain mutations, following previously established options such as olaparib and niraparib with abiraterone. Clinical guidelines increasingly suggest combination therapy, usually two or more drugs blocking hormones, and occasionally chemotherapy, since one-drug therapy is often not considered adequate for metastatic disease. Yet one study shows that these guidelines are not consistently used in daily clinical practice. This discrepancy between best practice as established and practice as delivered indicates a vital need for increased education and wider diffusion of new clinical evidence among health practitioners.
Competitive Landscape
