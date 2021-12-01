Micro-Learning Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Micro Learning

Micro-learning refers to an educational strategy that divides complex subjects into short-form and stand-alone learning units. Some of the commonly used micro-learning content includes presentations, interactive games, infographics, text, audio and video. They are widely used for just-in-time learning, mobile access and actionable content with minimal distraction. Micro-learning facilitates application-based quick learning and enhanced focus on a specific concept, topic, idea and skill. As a result, it is widely used across education, retail, information technology (IT), manufacturing, telecommunication and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries.

Market Trends

The global micro-learning market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for advanced learning solutions. Microlearning solutions are deployed through the smartphones and smart devices to assist in deskless training, skill-based and result-oriented learning. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of mobile learning (m-learning) and cloud-based solutions, are favoring the market growth. These technologies provide remote access to content, notification alerts for uploaded lessons and language translation solutions for enhanced convenience. Other factors, including rising awareness among the masses regarding innovative digital learning solutions, along with the significant improvement in the education infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

The report has segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization, end user and geography

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

Retail

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Other

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aptara Inc. (Ienergizer), Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Limited, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Epignosis LLC, Ispring Solutions Inc., Mindtree Limited (Larsen & Toubro Limited), Multiversity Pvt. Ltd., Neovation Corporation, Qstream Inc., SwissVBS Inn. (BTS Group), Tesseract Learning Private Limited and Valamis Group Ltd.

