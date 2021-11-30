X-Games and Olympic Skateboarders Headline Live PSA's Backyard Skate Battle Broadcast in LA
Top Men’s and Women’s International Skateboard Athletes Compete for Equal pay and Prize Money and the Championship WBC Belt on the World StageLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Skateboard Association (PSA) hosts the 2021 season finale of the famed Backyard Skate Battle (BSB) Series, featuring 20 of the world’s top men’s and women’s pro street skateboard athletes, broadcasting live from Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 PM PST,4:00 PM EST watch on clutchpoints.com/sports/street or on Instagram @PSA-SK8 or You Tube @PSASK8.
PSA’s Backyard Skate Battle presents the best athletes of modern-day street skate competing in a unique one-on-one battle format, with both men’s and women’s grand prize winners taking home an equal cash purse as well as the opportunity to hoist the “Green and Gold” championship belt, produced in collaboration with the World Boxing Council.
“PSA established itself as an innovative force in professional skating thanks to its fast-paced “best trick” format and top-tier international talent. said PSA Founder, Sheldon Lewis. “To date, PSA has attracted an audience of millions from more than 100 countries around the world, providing a global showcase for these incredibly talented athletes.” Manny Santiago PSA pro and Olympian “I’m Excited to continue this journey with PSA, I think it’s an amazing contest the format is perfect everyone has some much fun”
On Thursday, December 2, PSA will announce its upcoming 2022 world tour season, starring 30 of the biggest international names in men’s and women’s street skate. Dec 4th will feature Olympians and top pro skaters On the men’s side, past participants include the likes of Micky Papa (CAN), Chris Joslin (USA), Manny Santiago (PR), Felipe Gustavo (BRA), Carlos Ribeiro (BRA), Dashawn Jordan (USA), Chris Cole (USA), Ryan Sheckler (USA), Dave Bachinsky (USA) Maurio McCoy (USA) Skaters in the PSA Women’s field include the likes of Mariah Duran (USA), Monica Torres (USA), Chelsea Castro (USA), Jenn Soto (USA), Alexis Sablone (USA), and Adrianne Sloboh (USA) Samarria Brevard (USA).these are just a few of the top talent pushing limits and landing bolts for awestruck crowds worldwide.
About Premier Skateboard Association (PSA)
Founded in 2020, PSA is the leading “athlete first” league of professional street skateboarding competitions. The league is made up of some of the most decorated male and female professional skateboarders in the world, including veterans of the X Games and Olympics. With its fast-paced, action-filled contest series taking place on custom designed street courses in the US and abroad, PSA is creating a premium experience for its athletes and its global audience.
