Dikembe Mutombo-led Fund Forms United Carbon Citizens To Invest In Forest Protection and The Reduction Of CO2 Emissions

Investments into UCC will stimulate economic growth for forested regions across the globe through the creation of carbon credits and innovative projects.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Dikembe Mutombo-led fund is participating as a Co-Founder of United Carbon Citizens Ltd. (“UCC” or the “Company”), a corporation established for the purpose of investing in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) projects as it relates to combating climate change and generating carbon credits. UCC will be focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of emission reduction and forest preservation projects. The projects and/or companies in which UCC invests will generate significant carbon credits for the voluntary and/or compliance carbon markets.

The company is focused on the protection and reforestation of forests in an effort to increase the capture of CO2 emissions and provide significant impact and economic opportunities to the citizens of forested regions across the globe, in particular Mr. Mutombo’s homeland of Africa as well as South America. The company will be investing in biosequestration forest projects supporting the United Nations Collaborative Program on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (“REDD+”). UCC will also be developing and investing in renewable energy projects such as solar power, investing directly in the reduction of CO2 by capturing and processing flared natural gas and associated liquids and converting the gas into clean LPG fuels that can be used for cooking gas. UCC’s investment and partnership with local forest owners in Africa and South America to generate carbon credits will be done on a mutually beneficial profit-sharing structure to make all stakeholders aligned and share in the significant upside of the carbon credit markets.

The ultimate aim of the company will be the protection of the most vulnerable forests of these two continents and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. UCC will partner with governments, tribal leaders, communities, and the local citizens to collaborate toward these efforts.

Each day 70,000 acres of rainforest, an area about half the size of the city of Chicago, are lost to deforestation. This roughly translates to 1.2 acres per second. UCC partners with like-minded individuals, companies, enterprises, and organizations to form, manage, and fund carbon capture projects to help fight against deforestation and global warming. This will help to create a net-zero carbon future for Africa, South America, and beyond.

Carbon credits are created from projects around the world that extract Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) from the atmosphere, or keep CO2 emissions from being released. Each time a project can verify that they have reduced, avoided, or destroyed one unit of GHG (typically one metric ton), one carbon credit is created and given to the project.

After several years of experience and project evaluations by the principals, UCC will benefit from a robust pipeline of deal flow with several LOI’s and contracts being finalized. With significantly growing investment coming into the sector, UCC is evaluating taking the company public in the near term.

Chairman Dikembe Mutombo explains,

"Preserving our earth and its environment is deeply important to me. My home continent, Africa, carries a vast wealth of natural resources and is home to some of the largest and most important remaining forests on earth.

I have always strived to help my homeland develop innovative economic opportunities to strengthen her people. In the past I’ve worked with various African countries to use their natural resources, like lumber, to help create jobs and stimulate their economies. But trees are crucial for the sustainability and longevity of our planet as they are the largest “natural” CO2 capture form. As I’ve studied the rich opportunities conservation can offer, I’ve learned that the preservation of our forests is not simply a lofty environmental goal, but a powerful catalyst for economic development.

With UCC’s diversified model of protecting forests to create revenue instead of harvesting them, we are coming into a new era of life and opportunity in Africa and throughout the world.

It is my hope that across my network of powerful and influential friends, and my community of global citizens, we will unite and craft this revolution into a sustainable business model that protects our forests and trees, reduces CO2 emissions, and greatly benefits the citizens associated with our projects. Let’s all join hands in the protection of our planet for generations to come!"